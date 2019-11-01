Chad Ray Hefner, 46, of Taylorsville, passed away on November 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the beloved son of Hal and Victoria Sipe Hefner. Chad was the owner of Southern Ways Trucking, LLC, was of the Christian faith, enjoyed the outdoors, off-road vehicles, old trucks, and anything with an engine. One of his greatest passions was helping his son, Hayden, chase his motocross dreams.

Chad was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayla Anne Hefner; maternal grandfather, Ray Sipe; paternal grandparents, Hayden and Ona Hefner; three aunts; two uncles; and a cousin.

In addition to his parents, Chad leaves behind his wife of six months, Kelly Travis Hefner, son, Hayden Hefner, and bonus daughter, Kaylee Hall of the home; maternal grandmother, Marie Sipe; sister, Kim Ferguson (Scott); four nephews; four great-nieces; ten aunts; eight uncles; and 29 first cousins.

Visitation for Chad will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Friendship Lutheran Church. The graveside service for Chad will be at the family farm at 885 Old Farm Road. Rev. Allen Fox will be officiating.

Pallbearers will include Cory Fox, Cory Wagoner, Derek Stafford, Chris Herman, Shane Benfield, and Thomas Wall.

In memory of Chad, donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at 9899 Main St Suite 204, Damascus, MD 20872.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

