Cougars stifle Hickory with second-half barrage

Montgomery scores four TDs in run-away victory

By DN Pennell, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team picked up its third straight win with its 40-19 win over the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Friday night, November 1, at Frank Barger Stadium in Hickory. Alexander outscored the Tornadoes 30-13 in the second half to pull away for the 21-point win.

Steven Montgomery scored four touchdowns, while AJ Miller ran for another score in the Cougars’ road win over the Tornadoes. The win upped Alexander’s record to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in NW 3A/4A play.

Daniel Specht booted a pair of field goals and converted four of five extra points to pace the Alexander special teams.

The Cougars’ defense held Hickory to just 67 yards in the first half and dominated the third period before the Tornadoes scored a fourth quarter touchdown on a long run by senior Cody Young. Hickory added another meaningless TD on the final play of the game.

A first-period scoring run by Young put the home team in from 6-0 in the first quarter. The Cougars answered with a scoring drive, capped by a TD run by Steven Montgomery from four yards out late in the first period. The PAT made the score 7-6 after one quarter.

The only points of the second period came on a 30-yard field goal by Specht to give Alexander a 10-6 halftime lead.

ACHS broke the contest open in the second half scoring four touchdowns. Montgomery scored three second-half touchdowns and Miller added another Cougars score in the second half of action.

Montgomery led the Cougars with 246 rushing yards and a season-high four touchdowns. Lance Justice ran for 107 yards, while AJ Miller added 85 ground yards. The Cougars ran for a whopping 452 yards.

Jai Kwaun Tilley tallied a dozen total tackles to lead Alexander Central’s defense. AJ Miller and Ryheem Craig added seven tackles apiece. Craig led the team with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Alexander Central will close the regular season on the road with a game at South Caldwell High School in Sawmills on Friday, November 8, at 7:30 pm.