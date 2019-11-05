Taylorsville voters choose Mayor, Town Board

Brown is first woman elected to Taylorsville municipal seat

Taylorsville voters have re-elected Mayor George Holleman as well as Town Board of Commissioners members Kenny Poole and Ronnie Robinette, joined by new candidates Jack Simms and Kimberly S. Brown, in the Nov. 5 Municipal Election according to unofficial results.

In the Mayor election, Holleman received 256 votes (69.00%) and challenger Dawn Reynolds had 111 votes (29.92%), with 4 miscellaneous write-ins.

In the Board of Commissioners race for four open seats, winners are incumbent Kenny W. Poole was top of list with 200 votes (14.44%), then Jack Simms had 198 votes (14.30%), Ronnie H. Robinette had 196 votes (14.15%), and Kimberly S. Brown had 170 votes (12.27%). Other candidate vote totals are: Justin A. Deal, 156 votes (11.26%); Glenn P. Deal, Jr., 151 votes (10.90%); Edd K. Elliott, Jr., 123 votes (8.88%); Robert (Bob) Bowen, 88 votes (6.35%); Jason Durmire, 54 votes (3.90%); Michael L. Fredieu, 45 votes, (3.25%); and 4 Write-In (miscellaneous) 0.29%.

Brown has thus become the first woman elected to the municipal board.

Holleman commented: “I’m pleased at the results of this election. It means that we can go forward with a progressive agenda for the future.”

Poole said, “I want to thank the voters of the Town of Taylorsville, for having faith in me to try to keep doing what we’re doing for the Town. I promise to do my best.”

Simms stated, “I want to thank all the candidates who ran in this race. I want to thank all the voters that did turn out for this election. And I want to thank those who won tonight.”

Robinette said, “I would like to thank the citizens that supported me and gave me the chance to represent them for the next term. I will do all I can to work for all the citizens and the betterment of the Town. Thank you.”

Brown related, “I am so excited the people of Taylorsville have entrusted me with this position. I look forward to serving you. Please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you again.”

Results are unofficial until Canvass Day on Nov. 15. In all, there were 379 ballots cast out of 1,274 registered voters in the town, for a turnout of 29.75%.

Full unofficial election results are available on the State Board of Elections website here: https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/05/2019&county_id=2&office=ALL&contest=0