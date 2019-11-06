LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA FILE NO.: 19-SP-61: Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by WILLIAM H. LACKEY and wife, LINDA H. LACKEY and recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for the above County in Book 378 at Page 0818 and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and failure to carry out or perform the stipulations and agreements therein contained, pursuant to the demand of the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and pursuant to the Order of the Clerk of Superior Court entered in this foreclosure proceeding, the Substitute Trustee in this foreclosure proceeding, will expose for sale at public auction on November 15, 2019, at 3:30 o’clock P.M. at the entrance of the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina, the following described real property (including any house and other improvements thereon):

A certain tract or parcel of land containing 2.93 acres, lying in Taylorsville Township, Alexander County, NC and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust recorded in Book 378 at Page 818-824 of the Alexander County, NC Public Registry, to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made for a more complete description.

Said property being believed, without representation or warranty, to be commonly known as 141 Tarlton Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, Parcel ID 0007362, PIN 3769771693. The record owner(s) of the above-described real property as reflected on the records of the County Register of Deeds not more than ten (10) days prior to the posting of this Notice are the heirs of William H. Lackey and/or Linda H. Lackey, both deceased.

TERMS OF SALE: Pursuant to NCGS § 45-21.10(b), and the terms of the Deed of Trust, any successful bidder, other than the secured lender, will be required to deposit with the Substitute Trustee immediately upon conclusion of the sale a deposit equal to five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid or $750.00, whichever is greater. Any successful bidder is required to tender the full balance purchase price so bid at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, the bidder shall remain liable on the bid as provided for in NCGS § 45-21.30(d) and (e). All payments to the Substitute Trustee (including any deposit and the purchase price) shall be by certified funds, official bank check, or the equivalent. Cash payments in excess of $500.00 and personal checks will not be accepted by the Trustee under any circumstance.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the Holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, attorneys, employees, agents, or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the note make any warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health, or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. The property is being sold subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, matters of survey, restrictions, encumbrances, leases, easements, assessments, and other matters of record, if any.

Pursuant to NCGS § 45-21.16A(b), if the property being sold pursuant hereto is residential real property with less than 15 rental units: (1) an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold; and (2) any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, including, but without limitation, the filing of a bankruptcy petition, reinstatement of the loan by the lender without notice to the Substitute Trustee, challenge to the validity of the foreclosure sale, and/or necessity of resale due to any failure to comply with applicable procedures, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Jimmy R. Summerlin, Jr.

Attorney for the Substitute Trustee

Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, L.L.P.

P.O. Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Telephone: 828-322-4663

Date: September 24, 2019

nov13-19c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Pauline Watts McCurry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of February, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2019.

PAM BRANTON

15 Strawberry Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

nov27-19c

************

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 23rd day of November, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #152 Lori Murphy, #126 Bobbie Lackey, #121 Hannah Kerley, #118 Letitia Hughes, #93 Christa Stamey, #74 Denita Venable, #71 #129 #153 Gail Armstrong, #60 Rosanna Bachman, #56 Sherry Rodriguez, #36 Rebecca Southerland, #11 Oliver Lee, #8 Shantel Venable.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 1st day of November, 2019.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-632-6145

nov6-19c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 91

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Bill J. Shepherd and Lois M. Shepherd, (Lois M. Shepherd and Bill J. Shepherd, Both Deceased) (Heirs of Bill J. Shepherd: Robin Phillips, Lori Daugherty and Unknown Heirs of Bill J. Shepherd) to PBRE, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 14th day of October, 2009, and recorded in Book 0535, Page 1292, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on November 22, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lots 13 and 14 of Timberland Acres Subdivision as shown on a plat recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 86, Alexander County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 354 Shepherd Court, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1282025 (FC.FAY)

nov13-19c

************

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 23rd day of November, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, Taylorsville, NC County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #1/78 Jennifer Menscer, #6 Tabatha James, #14 Sandra Shepherd, #36/40 David Fitzgerald, #39 Latisha Speaks, #57 Sarah Fox, #65 John Keeler, #70 James Foster, #509 Christina Krueger, #511 Tonya Stikeleather.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 1st day of November, 2019.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-635-5555

nov6-19c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Billy Joe Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of February, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of August, 2018.

JENNIFER KIRK

1401 Richey Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

nov27-19c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Ancillary Executrix of the Estate of Frances M. Duncan, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 6, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th of November, 2019.

Melanie D. Mondrut, Ancillary Executrix

ESTATE OF FRANCES M. DUNCAN

4902 Toproyal Ln.

Jacksonville, FL 32277

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF FRANCES M. DUNCAN

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

nov27-19c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 89

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Shana Rose Abbott aka Shana R. Abbott (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Shana R. Abbott) to Frances Jones, Trustee(s), dated the 10th day of November, 2011, and recorded in Book 0552, Page 0087, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on November 15, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

A certain tract or parcel of land containing 1.01 acres, lying and being in Taylorsville Township, Alexander County, North Carolina being Lot Number 20, Moser Home Place, and being on the east side of Glade Creek Circle; bounded on the north by Lot 27; on the east by Lot 19; on the south by Lot 20; and on the west by Glade Creek Circle; and being more particularly described by bearings rotated to Magnetic 1998, as surveyed by Russell N. Vogel, R.L.S. L-3016, on October 21, 1996:

BEGINNING on a five-eights inch rebar set on the east side of Glade Creek Circle, said rebar being the common corner of Lot 20 and Lot 27, and running thence 87 degrees 34 minutes 57 seconds East 181.47 feet to a five-eights inch rebar set, said rebar being the western line of Lot 19; thence South 04 degrees 20 minutes 43 seconds East 238.13 feet to a five-eights inch rebar set on the north side of Glade Creek Drive; thence with said road South 87 degrees 35 minutes 57 seconds West 168.88 feet to a five-eights inch rebar set; thence a curve to the right having a radius of 20.00 feet and a chord bearing and distance on North 47 degrees 25 minutes 03 seconds West 28.28 feet to a five-eights inch rebar set on the east side of Glade Creek Circle; thence with said road the following two (2) courses and distances: (1) North 02 degrees 25 minutes 03 seconds West 192.41 feet to a five-eights inch rebar set, (2) a curve to the left having a radius of 545.00 feet and a chord bearing and distance on North 03 degrees 45 minutes 48 seconds West 25.61 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.01 acres by coordinate geometry and being all of Lot Number 20 of the Moser Home Place Estates Subdivision, Section One, as shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 175 of the Alexander County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 24 Moser Circle, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 472 at Page 2439 of the Alexander County Registry.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO certain Restrictive Covenants as the same are recorded in Book 388 at Page 2059 of the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1283838 (FC.FAY)

nov6-19c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anita Canaday, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of October, 2019.

JEFFREY CANADAY

2322 Old NC 90

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov20-19p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Marie Vorce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of October, 2019.

DOUGLAS E. VORCE

Executor

9831 Burco Drive

Olivet, MI 49076

MARK T. DAVIS

Resident Process Agent

P.O. Box 1087

441 Main Ave. Drive-Ste. 2

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov20-19c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Doris Crafton Riggs, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of October, 2019.

TONY L. MAYNARD

7241 Pleasant Grove Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28216

RITA R. MAYNARD

7241 Pleasant Grove Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28216

executor

nov20-19p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CvD 473

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Billy Mundy, a/k/a Billy Munday, Unknown Spouse of Billy Mundy, James Mundy, a/k/a James Munday, Unknown Spouse of James Mundy, Betty Reed, Unknown Spouse of Betty Reed, Mavis Carson, Unknown Spouse of Mavis Carson, Donna Jolly, Unknown Spouse of Donna Jolly, Melissa Byrd, Unknown Spouse of Melissa Byrd, Debbie Teague, Unknown Spouse of Debbie Teague, Janie Keller, Unknown Spouse of Janie Keller, Gene Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Gene Daniels, Unknown Heirs at Law of J. N. Daniels, Ellen Morgan, Unknown Spouse of Ellen Morgan, Whitney Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Whitney Daniels, Chasity Hefner, Unknown Spouse of Chasity Hefner, Mark Daniels, a/k/a Wendell Mark Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Mark Daniels, Angelia Laws, a/k/a Angelia Law, Unknown Spouse of Angelia Laws, Louis Watson, Unknown Spouse of Louis Watson, Marlene Watson, Unknown Spouse of Marlene Watson, Martha Schronce, Unknown Spouse of Martha Schronce, Rachel Clontz, Unknown Spouse of Rachel Clontz, Wayne Mitchell, a/k/a John Wayne Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Wayne Mitchell, Steve E. Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Steve E. Mitchell, Rosa Johnson, Unknown Spouse of Rosa Johnson, Ricky Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Ricky Lafon, Brenda Connolly, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Connolly, Danny Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Danny Lafon, Robert Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Robert Lafon, Unifour Anesthesia Associates, P.A., Lienholder

TO: Billy Mundy, a/k/a Billy Munday, Unknown Spouse of Billy Mundy, James Mundy, a/k/a James Munday, Unknown Spouse of James Mundy, Betty Reed, Unknown Spouse of Betty Reed, Mavis Carson, Unknown Spouse of Mavis Carson, Donna Jolly, Unknown Spouse of Donna Jolly, Melissa Byrd, Unknown Spouse of Melissa Byrd, Debbie Teague, Unknown Spouse of Debbie Teague, Janie Keller, Unknown Spouse of Janie Keller, Gene Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Gene Daniels, Unknown Heirs at Law of J. N. Daniels, Ellen Morgan, Unknown Spouse of Ellen Morgan, Whitney Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Whitney Daniels, Chasity Hefner, Unknown Spouse of Chasity Hefner, Mark Daniels, a/k/a Wendell Mark Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Mark Daniels, Angelia Laws, a/k/a Angelia Law, Unknown Spouse of Angelia Laws, Louis Watson, Unknown Spouse of Louis Watson, Marlene Watson, Unknown Spouse of Marlene Watson, Martha Schronce, Unknown Spouse of Martha Schronce, Rachel Clontz, Unknown Spouse of Rachel Clontz, Wayne Mitchell, a/k/a John Wayne Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Wayne Mitchell, Steve E. Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Steve E. Mitchell, Rosa Johnson, Unknown Spouse of Rosa Johnson, Ricky Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Ricky Lafon, Brenda Connolly, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Connolly, Danny Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Danny Lafon, Robert Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Robert Lafon, Unifour Anesthesia Associates, P.A., Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron pipe in the East right of way of 6th Street, S.W., the Northwest corner of Beulah Chapman, and runs thence with said street North 16° 21’ 49” East 171.92 feet to an existing iron; thence South 74° 55’ 09” East 162.96 feet to an existing iron in the line of Alexander County Hospital; thence with the Hospital line South 14° 49’ 37” West 61.69 feet to an existing iron; thence South 86° 14’ 38” East 8.57 feet to an iron; thence South 10° 47’ 29” West 127.28 feet to an existing iron, Beulah Chapman’s corner; thence with her line North 70° 16’ 07” West 185.62 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.7154 of an acre.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007476, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 107 6th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 10, 2019 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of October 22, 2019.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

nov13-19c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Willard L. Mesimore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of October, 2019.

TERRY BEBBER

2475 Robinson Road

Newton, NC 28658

executor

nov13-19p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Frank Russell McLean, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of October, 2019.

JANET McLEAN MINYARD

389 Starnes Circle Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

RANDY FRANKLIN McLEAN

1312 River Hills Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov13-19c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Donna Kay Kent, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of October, 2019.

KRISTIN L. STELLEMA

1902 Wyoming Ave. SW

Wyoming, MI 49515

administrator

nov13-19p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ralph C. West, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2019.

CHERYL W. FEIMSTER

101 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

adminstratrix

nov13-19c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Richard Eugene Borner, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Bernadette Ethelia Borner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 16th day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of October, 2019.

RICHARD EUGENE BORNER

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

nov6-19c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Omer Allen Alexander, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of September, 2019.

PHYLLIS M. ALEXANDER

10455 Paul Payne Store Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

nov6-19p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Davie Lynn Little, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of January, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of October, 2019.

VIRGINIA STANLEY LITTLE

5807 US 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

nov6-19p