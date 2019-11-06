Maggie Sue Bumgarner Dagenhart, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Tuesday, June 29, 1948, in Alexander County, the daughter of Elijah Augustus and Ola Mae Childers Bumgarner. Maggie was employed at Walmart of Taylorsville. Maggie enjoyed cooking, gardening, and raising her beloved labs as family pets.

Maggie was preceded in death by both of her parents, a brother, Roy Bumgarner, and an infant daughter, Christy.

Maggie leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Harlan Dagenhart; a son, Jimmy Cook (Pam) of Taylorsville; a daughter, Regina Little (Troy) of Taylorsville; a stepson, Shannon Dagenhart of Hiddenite; a step-daughter, Laura Starnes (Jason) of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Trevor and Justin Cook of Taylorsville; four step-grandchildren, Mattie and Karlee Starnes of Taylorsville, Mitchell Dagenhart, and Julee Dagenhart of Statesville; and three brothers, Wade Childers of Taylorsville, Rowe Bumgarner, and Larry Bumgarner of Stony Point. Maggie also leaves a number of nieces and nephews. Special friends include Phyllis Mayes, Joy Fox, Selena Harrington, Mike Dagenhart, and Millidean Miller.

Visitation for Maggie will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Schronce officiating. Private graveside service will follow at the church cemetery for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.