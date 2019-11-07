Betty Pearl Payne Starnes, also known as “Mim,” 88, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Born to the late George Washington and Emma Sue Flowers Payne of Rowan County, she was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mim include, four daughters, Sue Starnes and Doris Bolton of Conover, Gail Scott of Claremont, and Mary Jo Grant of Stony Point; four sons, Jerry Starnes of the home, and Junior, Cecil and Larry Starnes of Taylorsville; and a sister, Alma Jean Payne of Hudson.

Visitation for Mrs. Starnes will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service with a private graveside service following at the family cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.