Farm School Program coming to Alexander

Wilkes, Alexander, Caldwell, Yadkin, and Catawba County Cooperative Extension will be hosting NC Farm School Foothills in 2020 right here in Taylorsville.

The NC Farm School program offers eight business-planning seminars taught by extension specialist and experienced agents. These sessions give students the tools to match a crop or animal operation to their current goals, land resources, and marketing opportunities. The school is easy to fit into a busy schedule by providing evening classes every other week from 6pm – 9pm that focus on different areas of agricultural business. Classes cover practical steps in goal setting, resource assessment, financial management, and effective marketing strategies. The goal of NC Farm School is to allow a pathway of success for farmers to generate successful businesses.

The program also includes field trips to working farms, many of which completed our program and operate successful farms. Participants learn economically sustainable farming methods in a range of production systems, including fruits, vegetables, specialty crops, poultry, animal husbandry, and agritourism.

One of the features of the NC Farm School is getting one on one time with NC State University specialist trained in agricultural business, marketing, production system evaluation, and business startup. These consultations are invaluable to help saving student’s time and money and getting their farm business up and running. In addition, students will meet a local agent who can help them follow through with their plans, connect them to local resources, and ensure they have a sound production system in place.

Realize the dream of operating a successful farm business with the upcoming Farm School, which will teach:

• Marketing, budgeting, finance, risk management, and farm production training tailored to your goals

• One on one business consultations with NC State University Specialists

• Continued events and relationships to help you develop your business beyond 2020 NC Farm School

• Access to farming resources developed in our program exclusively for NCFS Students

• Relationships with extension agents in your county connecting you to valuable resources

The NC Farm School Foothills classes will be held at NC Cooperative Extension- Alexander County Center (151 West Main St. Taylorsville, NC). To find out more information and get class and field day dates visit: https://ncfarmschool.ces.ncsu.edu/2020-nc-farm-school/