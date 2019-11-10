Iris Sebastion Bumgarner, 87, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Gordon Hospcie House.

She was born on Wednesday, November 11, 1931, in Wilkes County, to the late Charles Oren Sebastian and Rebecca Grace Miller Sebastian.

In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Carlton Bumgarner; a step-son, Dennis Hendricks; a granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and three brothers.

Iris is survived by five daughters, Shirley St.Clair of Stony Point, Nance McGuire and Sharon Watson (Roger), both of Taylorsville, Patricia Greene of Wilkesboro, and Janet Sinesh (John) of Oklahoma; a brother, Fred Sebastion (Grace) of Wilkesboro; a sister, Mildred Brown of Hiddenite; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

The family requests that memorials be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.