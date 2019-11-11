Jewel Faye Benfield Earp, 68, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Autumn Care.

She was born on Sunday, March 18, 1951, in Iredell County, to the late Jake Leonard Benfield and Florence Lee Bentley Benfield. She was a member of Wayfound Baptist Church.

In addition to Jewel’s parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Earp; a son, Jonathan David Brooks; two brothers, Billy and Hubert Benfield; three sisters, Annette Dishmon, Barbara Hicks, and Brenda St.John.

Jewel is survived by a son, Brian Brooks (Agatha) of Stony Point; a daughter, Pamela Al-Azzam (Michael) of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Jonathan Brooks, Casey Munday, and Chandler Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Brynlee M., Kylee, and Jayleigh.

The Funeral Service is at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Wayfound Baptist Church Cemetery. Michael L. White and Bradley Roberts will officiate. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Jewel Earp Burial Fund c/o Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678 to assist with expenses.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.