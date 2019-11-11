Xen Motsinger, 92, of Cayce, South Carolina, made his final flight into the arms of his Savior on Monday morning, November 11, 2019.

He was born on November 15, 1926, in LaFayette, Georgia, to Carl and Rose Motsinger. Xen graduated from Taylorsville High School, received his undergraduate degree from Maryville College, and a graduate degree from Tulane University. He retired from DHEC as director of certification and from the army reserves after 30 years of service. Xen served in WWII as an aviation cadet in the Army Air Corp.

Xen is survived by his wife, Phyllis Mayberry Motsinger; and children, Priscilla Bundrick, Rosemary Motsinger, and Lisa Durney.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 300 Alliance Road, Lexington, SC 29073. Entombment will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29073.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EAA Chapter 242, Young Eagles, and SC Historic Aviation Foundation B-25.

