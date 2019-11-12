Suspect escapes after car chase, crash

A suspect led Caldwell County and local officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, and the suspect is still being sought, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Caldwell County officers were pursuing a suspect who was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, said Bowman, when the suspect entered western Alexander County.

Local officers from N.C. State Highway Patrol, Taylorsville Police Department, and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Stop sticks were deployed for the suspect vehicle, which deflated a front tire on the car. The suspect car then wrecked on US 64/NC 90 West near Mt. Herman Baptist Church.

Bowman said the suspect jumped out of the car and ran away. The suspect has not yet been apprehended. A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information in this case, or who knows the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-1111 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers, 828-632-8555.