************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

FOR SALE: Capitol wood stove with auto draft – $150. Two western saddles – $200. 17 foot Old Town canoe, 3 hp motor, trailer – $1,000. Furnace for hot water heating system – $500. Call 704-402-6431.

************

FIREWOOD – $25.00 pickup load, you cut. Call 828-446-1520. Call 828-446-1520.

************

NEW 8” CONCRETE BLOCKS – $1.00 each. 2,500 available. Call 828446-1520.

************

3 BLACK & WHITE JACK RUSSELL PUPPIES – 8 weeks old, been wormed and had first shots, parents on site, $150 each. Call 828-632-6395.

************

10’ CATTLE GATE – Never used, bought at Tractor Supply, $75. Call 828-632-6395.

************

FUEL OIL FURNACE – Used 1 year, cost $1,600, sell for $100. Call 828-632-6395.