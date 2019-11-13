HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

EXPERIENCED mobile home mover needed. Call 828-358-7185.

FREIGHTMASTER Taylorsville, N.C. is now hiring short haul and O.T.R. drivers. Plenty of miles, home weekends, mostly 1 stop loads. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person 10-5 M-F. 2 years experience required. Full-time and part-time available.

