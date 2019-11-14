Garry Lee Gentle, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 23, 1951, in Alexander County, the son of the late William Thomas and Vivian Edith Chapman Gentle. During his career, Garry worked in the furniture industry for Conover Chair and Huntington House. He was a faithful member at Little River Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Barbara Ruth Harrington Gentle; son, Kevin Gentle; and brother, Mike Gentle.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. at Little River Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Chapman officiating, who was like a son to Garry. Burial will follow at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Josh Dagenhart, Brent Harrington, Brent Presnell, Tally Gant, Brooks Presnell, and Mike Gentle.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult Mens Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be sent to Little River Baptist Church at 2070 Little River Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

