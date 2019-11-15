Lewis Winfield Burgess, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born on January 25, 1933, the son of the late Pervie Otis and Mozelle Harrington Burgess. During his career, Lewis worked as a cutter for Rock-Tenn and loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandson, Phillip Harrington. Lewis was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed working outside. He honorably served our country in the United States Army.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Vina “Lucille” Wallace Burgess; daughter, Debra Jean Harrington; sisters, Gertie Treadway, Mary Ellen Lackey, and Athie Goble; an infant brother; grandchild, Amanda Burgess; and special friend, Velma Meadows.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, James Burgess and wife Jackie; brothers, Conley Burgess and wife Dot, and Alton Burgess and wife Penny; sisters, Thelma Deal and husband Lindsay, Laura Eaton and husband Tom, and Ruth Isenhour and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Byron Harrington and wife Elizabeth, Phillip Harrington, Ethan Burgess and wife Kate, and Adrianna Allen and husband Shawn; step-grandchild, Kali Davidson; eight great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Rick Harrington and wife Angie; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Chris Goforth and grandson Byron Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 31 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to the Alzheimer’s Association at 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.