Mamie Louise Rowe Wilson, 65, peacefully departed this life on the evening of Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her residence.

Mamie was born December 21, 1953, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Charlie Hugh Rowe, Sr. and Mary Louise McClain Rowe.

She graduated from Alexander Central High School in 1972 and was an excellent student and received high marks on her grades. Mamie was employed as the daytime manager at Giovanni’s Pizza in Taylorsville and worked there for 34 years. Additionally, she was a skilled seamstress and her red velvet cake and banana pudding were unparalleled.

Mamie joined St. John Baptist Church at an early age and enjoyed working in the church and singing in the chorus. She often spoke of God’s goodness, showed love to everyone she met, and was always quick to give a hug and a word of encouragement to anyone who needed it. Mamie was a member of the Solid Rock Chapter of the Eastern Stars since August 29, 1992.

She is survived by her husband, Columbus Frank Wilson of the home; her four children, Anthony Frank Wilson of Boone, Shantel Marie Venable of Taylorsville, Denita Ann Venable of Hickory, and Malcolm Maleek Stewart of Taylorsville; three brothers, Charlie Hugh Rowe, Jr. (Susan) of Taylorsville, Danny Eric Rowe (Toni) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Clifford Wayne Rowe of Wilkesboro; four grandchildren, Ellis Venable, Nymir Burch, Kalil Burch, and Nyla Stewart; three honorary grandchildren, Jykese Carrington, Saniyah Thompson, and Kiera Thompson; two nieces, Nerissa Rowe of Hickory, and Kennya Williams of Taylorville; special cousins, Martha Richardson of Taylorsville, Jean Flowers (Robert) of Taylorsville, and Virginia McClain of Taylorsville ; and a host of other special cousins and friends.

The Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Tyra Martin will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Wake will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

