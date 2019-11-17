Vivian Reid Watson, 76, of Lenoir, passed away on November 17, 2019.

Vivian was born to the late Odell and Elva White Reid of Caldwell County. During her working career, she was an administrative assistant for Fairfield Chair Company.

Vivian was a member at Oxford Memorial Baptist church; she loved cooking and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed collecting cookbooks and recipes. Vivian loved spending time in her flower garden. She spent time and took the trouble to show her love to the family. Vivian also had a special love for her granddaughter, Peighton Lynn.

Vivian was only preceded in death by her parents but is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steve H. Watson; a son, Phillip Watson; a granddaughter, Peighton Watson, both of Lenoir; two brothers, Carroll Dean Reid and wife Diane of Taylorsville, and Donald Odell Reid and wife Shirley of Lenoir; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Watson will be held at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday, November 21, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Burial will then follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Neil Walker will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

