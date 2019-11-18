Arlene Lucy Lackey, 102 of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Visitation for Arlene will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Stony Point United Methodist Church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Stony Point United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Clontz and Rev. Bill Taylor will be officiating.

Mrs. Lackey was born in Iredell County to the late James and Idna Waugh. She was a homemaker and a member of Stony Point United Methodist Church. Arlene enjoyed gardening, doing her yard work, and especially working in her flower beds. She was considered an excellent cook by her family and friends. Arlene had a special place in her heart for her family, from her children to her great-great-grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sloan E. Lackey; a son, Steven G. Lackey; a daughter, Sylvia Ann Davis; an infant grandson; and two brothers, Dennis and Melvin Waugh.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mrs. Lackey include two sons, Jerry Lackey and wife Sheila of Hiddenite, and Larry Lackey and wife Mary of Hickory; 26 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to the American Heart Association @ 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231-725222; or The Gideons International, c/o Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

