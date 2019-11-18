Gerald Thomas Taylor
Gerald Thomas Taylor, 67, of Statesville, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Chapman Funeral Home at a later date.
