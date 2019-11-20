Phyllis Gerri Lackey Templeton, 87, of Statesville, passed from this life at Autumn Care of Statesville on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, into her eternal rest with the Father.

Gerri was a very loving lady. She, as a child, dearly loved the elderly. As an elder, she adored children, though she never had grandchildren.

She was an avid flower gardener and always shared with others. She, too, loved animals and always cared deeply for them.

Gerri graduated from Hiddenite High School in 1950 and from Kings College in Charlotte in 1957.

She was employed by Belk Buying of Charlotte for 30 years and retired in January 1989.

In addition to Gerri’s parents, Donald Vance Lackey and Almetta Baker Lackey, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Julius Ralph Templeton after 58 years of marriage; her daughters, Sherrie Lane Templeton and Jill Maria Templeton; and brother, James Lackey.

Pictured with Gerri above is her daughter, Jill Maria Templeton, born August 8, 1963 and passed away November 5, 2016. She graduated high school and attended Appalachian University. Jill took acting classes in California and spent several years as a Radio Announcer and Remote Broadcaster. She was a gifted writer, especially in poetry.

Those to left to cherish the memories are sister, Linda Lackey Stiles of Bessemer City; brother, John Lackey of Taylorsville; nephews, Calvin Stiles and Dean Lackey; and niece, Lisa Lackey. Further surviving are great-nephews and great-nieces; close friends, Joyce Webb and George Wollin; and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Union Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ed Yarbrough officiating.

Gerri requested no flowers, though she loved them in life, however, memorials may be made to Lake Norman Humane Society, PO Box 3937, Mooresville, NC 28117; or to Hospice of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28677.

