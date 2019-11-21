Margaret Gallimore, 74, of Newton, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

Margaret was born February 4, 1945, in Ashe County, the daughter of the late Roy Benjamin Roark and Stella Gaye Woods Roark. She had worked for Bali Sara Lee in Statesville. She was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Sarah Gallimore Caldwell of Newton; three sons, Marvin Gilmer Gallimore, Jr. of Statesville, Jackie Lee Gallimore of Statesville, and Bobby Joe Gallimore of Stony Point; and five brothers, Mike Roark of Statesville, Wayne Roark of Hamptonville, Jerry Roark of Winston-Salem, David Roark of Harmony, and Howard Roark of West Jefferson.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church, 226 Crestview Acres Road, Statesville, NC 28677.

