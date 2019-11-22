Mardesa I. Barnes, 73, of Lin Adams Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center following declining health for several years.

Mardesa was born February 14, 1946, in Alexander County, to the late Q.T. Icenhour and Juna Viola Icenhour.

She was a housewife and poultry farmer. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved being outside gardening and canning, especially pickles. She enjoyed cracking walnuts and making walnut pies. She dearly loved her time spent with her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Barnes; a sister, Yvonne Deal and husband Gene; a sister-in-law, Linda Barnes; and brothers-in-law, Robert Millsaps and Gene Chatham.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a son, Brian Barnes of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Logan Barnes and Breanah Barnes, both of Taylorsville; sisters, Arlene Millsaps of Taylorsville, Faye Chapman of Hiddenite, and Ruth Eckerd and husband Harrison of Conover; brother, Harley Icenhour and friend Serenna Smith of Taylorsville; mother-in-law, Lorene Barnes of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Bobby Barnes of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Brenda Chatham of Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church. Pastor Bill Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Shane Jarrett, Marty Robinson, Rocky Millsaps, Logan Barnes, Josh Baker, and William Hollifield.

The family will gather at the home of Lorene Barnes, 1181 Jay Burke Road, Taylorsville.

Memorials may be made to: St. John Lutheran Church Fund.

