Rodney “RaRa” Lee Herman, 59, of Ned Herman Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Rodney was born May 12, 1960, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ned Clayton Herman and Kay Keller Herman.

He was a cattle and poultry farmer and a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. He was partners with Happy Trails Cowboy Church, Farm Bureau Board of Director, and Ellendale Fire Department Board of Director. He was a hard core Dallas Cowboys fan, loved to play golf, and was a member of Brushy Mountain Golf Club. He was a beloved husband and a devoted family man.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 22 years, Barbara Elder Herman, and son, Cole Herman, both of the home; son, Justin Black and wife Katie of Catawba County; grandchildren, Bowen Lee and Walker Dean Black; his brother, Kent Herman and wife Martha; nieces and nephews, Tiffany Stevenson and husband Lynn, Stephanie Wright and husband Clayton, and Colby Herman and wife T’neal; and great-nieces and nephews, Ahna Stevenson, Alana Stevenson, Braxton Stevenson, Paisley Wright, and Boyd Herman.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Paul Schronce and Rev. Don Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Todd Hoover, Mike Dagenhart, Bradley Watson, Brett Watson, David Parsons, and Kenny Mecimore.

Memorials may be made to: Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 3280 US Highway 64-90 West, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Happy Trails Cowboy Church, 35 Rogers Farm Lane, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

