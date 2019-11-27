Dogs starved to death, 2 charged in Hiddenite

A Hiddenite man and woman were charged in recent days with multiple counts of animal cruelty after several emaciated dogs were found, including three who had starved to death.

On Friday, November 22, 2019, members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Alexander County Animal Control responded to a residence located on Hiddenite Church Road in the Hiddenite community of Alexander County in reference to a report of animal cruelty.

Upon arrival at the scene, Animal Control staff found three deceased dogs, along with nine other dogs that were severely malnourished, and one cat. The deceased dogs were in dog lots with one on a collar and chain.

After Animal Control left the scene to obtain a search warrant, officers with Alexander County Sheriff’s Office returned with Animal Control and found the three deceased dogs had been buried in their absence. Animal Control seized all animals on the property in accordance with the search warrant. The animals were taken to a local veterinary office, where they were evaluated.

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Todd Bowes, W/M, age 44 of Hiddenite, with three counts of Felony Kill an Animal by Starvation. He was arrested on the scene and transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he was placed under a $60,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of November 25, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.

On Monday, November 25, 2019, Bowes was charged additionally with six counts of Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty, for six of the dogs being unlawfully and willfully deprived of necessary sustenance. Bowes was given an additional secured bond of $10,000, bringing his total bond to $70,000.

On Monday, November 25, 2019, Kayla Dawn Adams, W/F, age 26 of Stony Point, was arrested and charged with three counts of Felony Kill Animal by Starvation and six counts of Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty. She was transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where she was placed under a $70,000 secured bond, with a first appearance date of December 2, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation is continuing.