HELP WANTED
NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.
FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.
EXPERIENCED mobile home mover needed. Call 828-358-7185.
Statesville Roofing & Building Restoration is in immediate need of the following:
• Experienced Commercial Roofing Foremen
• Experienced Commercial Roofers
• Roofing Helpers (Will Train)
• Experienced Commercial Concrete Repair Technicians
Qualified candidates must:
• Have a valid Drivers License in good standing
• Pass a Drug Screen
• Pass a criminal background check
Excellent Pay ranging from ($14/Hr – $21.00/Hr) DOE – Excellent Benefits
These positions are Full Time – Direct Hire Positions and we have 6-8 positions available.
Please submit all inquiries to leahmathis15@gmail.com – NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!
Come Join Our Team!!