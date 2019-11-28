Rebekah “Becky” Hunsucker Hill, 91, of Durham, formally of Stony Point, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Duke University Hospital after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Pisgah U.M.C. Rev. Mike Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.