Deidra Beth Mays Locklear, 53, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born on January 16, 1966, in Alexander County, to the late Lynn Daniel and Maxine Dora Stafford Mays, she was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church. Deidra was Broker Manager for Sunbelt Trucking before health forced her to retire.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Walker, and her stepfather, Daniel Mays.

Her passion was her family and she lived for them.

She is survived by her husband, David, of the home. Two daughters survive, Mackenzie Payne and Miranda Locklear, both of the home. There are also two sons, Macklinton Shook of Taylorsville, and Josh Locklear of Maiden. Two grandchildren fondly remember her: Brantley and McCrae Shook, both of Taylorsville. Deidra has one sister and one brother, Vickie Church and Denny Stafford (Kathy), all of Taylorsville. Her husband’s parents fondly remember her, Dwight and Gail Shwarze of Michigan. She also has two brothers-in-law, Ray Walker of Taylorsville, and Greg Locklear of Michigan. She has a number of nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. A best friend, Kelly Bumgarner, will always remember Deidra. Women’s best friend, Harley, misses her.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019, from 5-7:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, with funeral services on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Friendship Lutheran Church, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Craig Sigmon officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Assoc., 55 Wacker Dr. Suite 1150, Chicago, Il. 60601; or the American Cancer Society, Mid-South Division, Inc., Attn. Shirley Watters, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.

