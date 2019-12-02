Candidates begin filing
Two candidates for Alexander County Board of Commissioners and one candidate for Alexander County Board of Education filed on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office in Taylorsville.
County Commissioner
Jeffrey Peal, age 55 of Hiddenite (formerly of Ellendale), filed as a Republican for the County Commissioner seat he currently holds. Peal is principal of Millersville Christian Academy. He is married with three children and two grandchildren.
Russell E. Greene, age 55 of Ellendale, also filed as a Republican candidate for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. Greene recently retired as Alexander County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director and now works with NC Emergency Management. He is married with one child and two grandchildren.
Board of Education
Brigette Rhyne, age 51 of Stony Point, is running for her fourth term on the Alexander County Board of Education. She represents School District 4. She operates Brigette’s Staffing in Taylorsville. Rhyne is married with three children and one grandchild.
The Times will have statements from the candidates in our print edition this week.
2020 Election: Local Contests
Filing Begins Noon, December 2, 2019, and ends Noon, December 20, 2019. Candidates for the
following offices file with the County Board of Elections Office:
NC SENATE – DISTRICT 42
Term: 2 YEARS, incumbent: Andy Wells (R).
Fee: TBD.
NC HOUSE – DISTRICT 94
Term: 2 YEARS, incumbent: Jeffrey Elmore (R).
Fee: TBD.
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, 2 Seats.
Term: 4 YEARS.
Incumbents: Ryan Mayberry (R), Jeff Peal (R).
Fee: $100.
BOARD OF EDUCATION – DISTRICT 1
Term: 4 YEARS. Incumbent: Scott Bowman.
Fee: $10.
BOARD OF EDUCATION – DISTRICT 3
4 YEARS
Incumbent: Caryn Brzykcy.
Fee: $10.
BOARD OF EDUCATION – DISTRICT 4
4 YEARS
Incumbent: Brigette Rhyne.
Fee: $10.
BOARD OF EDUCATION – DISTRICT 4
(unexpired term)
2 YEARS
Incumbent: Cindy Sellers.
Fee: $10.
Candidates for Soil & Water Conservation file with County Board of Elections Office. Filing Begins Noon, Monday, June 8, 2020; ends 5pm, July 2, 2020.
SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR, term: 4 YEARS.
Incumbent: Kent Herman.
Fee: $5.
Filing Begins Noon, December 2, 2019; ends Noon, December 20, 2019 Candidates for the following offices file with NC State Board of Elections in Raleigh. All filing fees are yet to be determined.
US SENATE, term: 6 YEARS.
Incumbent: Thom Tillis (R).
US 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT, 2 YEARS.
Incumbent: Virginia Foxx (R).
GOVERNOR, 4 YEARS.
Incumbent: Roy A. Cooper, III (D)
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR, 4 YEARS.
Incumbent: Dan Forest (R)
ATTORNEY GENERAL, 4 YEARS.
Incumbent: Josh Stein (D)
SECRETARY OF STATE, 4 YEARS
Incumbent: Elaine Marshall (D)
STATE TREASURER, 4 YEARS
Incumbent: Dale R. Folwell (R)
STATE AUDITOR, 4 YEARS
Incumbent: Beth Wood (D)
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE, 4 YEARS
Incumbent: Steve Troxler (R)
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTR., 4 YEARS
Incumbent: Mark Johnson (R)
COMMISSIONER OF LABOR, 4 YEARS
Incumbent: Cheri K. Berry (R)
COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE, 4 YEARS
Incumbent: Mike Causey (R)
NC SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE, 8 YEARS
Incumbent: Cheri Beasley (D)
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE
2 Seats, 8 YEARS
Incumbents: Mark Davis (D), Paul Newby (R)
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE
5 Seats, 8 YEARS
Incumbents: Christopher Brook (D), Wanda Bryant (D),
Chris Dillon (R), Linda McGee (D), Reuben Young (D)
SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE – DISTRICT 22A
8 YEARS
Incumbent: Julia S. Gullett (R)
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE – DISTRICT 22A
4 Seats, 4 YEARS
Incumbents: Deborah P. Brown (R), Lawrence D. Graham (R), Edward L. Hendrick IV (R),
Christine Underwood (R)