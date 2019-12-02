Candidates begin filing

Two candidates for Alexander County Board of Commissioners and one candidate for Alexander County Board of Education filed on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office in Taylorsville.

County Commissioner

Jeffrey Peal, age 55 of Hiddenite (formerly of Ellendale), filed as a Republican for the County Commissioner seat he currently holds. Peal is principal of Millersville Christian Academy. He is married with three children and two grandchildren.

Russell E. Greene, age 55 of Ellendale, also filed as a Republican candidate for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. Greene recently retired as Alexander County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director and now works with NC Emergency Management. He is married with one child and two grandchildren.