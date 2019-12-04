Local candidates begin filing

Dec. 4, 2019 —

Four candidates for Alexander County Board of Commissioners and one candidate for Alexander County Board of Education have filed thus far at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office in Taylorsville.

County Commissioner candidates



There will be two seats up for election in 2020 on the county commission. The four candidates, which include three Republicans and one Democrat, who have filed to run for Alexander County Board of Commissioners are: Jeffrey Peal (incumbent-R), Russell Greene (R), Thomas McDaniels (R), and Macy Jones (D).

Jeffrey Peal, 55, of Hiddenite (formerly of Ellendale), filed as a Republican for the County Commissioner seat he currently holds. Peal is principal of Millersville Christian Academy. He is married with three children and two grandchildren.

Peal submitted the following statement: “It has been an honor to serve as commissioner of this great county and be able to represent you during my term since 2016. I have prayerfully concluded to run for Commissioner again as I love serving this county and my record of dedicated service precedes even my time as commissioner. I have been blessed with an amazing wife (Renee Peal), two children still at home (Baylee and Elijah Peal), as well as a daughter Savannah Wilson who is married to Ryan Wilson and they have 2 children (Ivy and Grant) and are expecting number three this summer. Alexander County is a great place to live and raise a family. Yes, we have our issues, but all places have issues and we are fortunate that our issues are small when you look around the state. Together, we can continue to make things even better. In Alexander County, regardless of the issue, it is always good to see great people come together and create solutions,” Peal stated.

“Oftentimes, people want to compare us with more urban areas but truth be known, we are not an urban area and will never be like some places. We can, however, be the best Alexander County we can be and no other area can be just like us! Many of you voted for me in 2016 and I appreciate that. I want you to know that I have strived to be honorable in all my duties and represent you well. I also realize that some of you did not vote for me in 2016, but I still worked hard to represent you as well, and hopefully, you will vote for me this time. We live in a country today that is paralyzed by polarization and that is sad as I view my role as representing all citizens of Alexander County. I assure you that regardless of how you are affliated, I will represent you and strive to always do what’s right.

“As Chairman this past year, it has been good to see the following issues addressed: Alexander County Water System Improvement Project; Bethlehem Sewer Extension Project; Low unempolyment; Stony Point Elementary School CDBG-I Sewer Project; Bethlehem Community Plan; Consolidated Human Services Board and Advisory Board; Consolidated Emergency Services; Alexander County Services Center is open and functional, adding to downtown; Dusty Ridge / Wittenburg Access (Duke Energy Park Projects); Borealis Compounds Industrial Project; Alexander County Historic Preservation Board; increased funding for Education, Public Safety, and Human Services while fund balance increased to almost 32% (31.70%) from 31.01%; most building inspections are scheduled same day — big improvements — customer service greatly improved; plan developed for Alexander County Courthouse Park — PARTF funds to be requested in 2020; approved water study for Bethlehem area development; potential Bethlehem projects to coincide with road widening and possible increased water capacity; new restaurants.

“I could go on, but have simply touched the highlights. Furthermore, I have done nothing by myself as I have been blessed to serve with outstanding men as commissioners as well as a great County Manager in Mr. Rick French. I cannot speak for boards past, but in the last 4 years, we have not raised taxes and we have been very careful with every tax dollar collected. It is often very difficult to develop a budget as there are very limited resources and many worthy wants and needs. We have tried to be as fiscally responsible as possible because the money we have is your money and we do our best to be wise with it.

“There certainly is lots of vision for the future, as we have many needs to be addressed. At some point, we will need to build a courthouse and that is a long term project, but it would be nice to align that project for consideration once we have our jail paid off. We have some of the very best Emergency Services people as they often risk much to protect and serve us and we need to continue to make strides to improve their salaries. Alexander County is home to a great school system that faces many challenges as well, and together, we need to make sure it stays that way so we can continue to develop our young people. The state road widening project in Bethlehem is going to be huge and spur a lot of growth that we need to be ready for. Economic Development is a never ending conquest and we have to do our best to get ahead of the curve and stay there. Economic Development is not just new businesses but also supporting our current businesses. We have many long time business in our county who have been loyal to us and have provided many jobs and services over the years. Also, often overlooked is our farming and agricultural industry. This is a huge part of the Alexander County economic engine and we must continue to support them as well.

“As commissioners, we must strive to meet all the needs listed above plus many others. We do this through a multi-generational approach as we have citizens who are babies and those who are senior citizens, all of which have needs.

“I, promise, if elected, to represent you to the best of my ability and appreciate your support throughout this next election cycle. I am proud to be a resident of Alexander County and I consider it an honor to serve you. God Bless,” Peal stated.



Russell E. Greene, age 55 of Ellendale, also filed as a Republican candidate for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. Greene recently retired as Alexander County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director and now works with NC Emergency Management. He is married with one child and two grandchildren.

“I’m running because I spent 20 years working in Alexander County. I still want to be involved in Alexander County Government. This is an opportunity to do that. The County has started down the road on some great projects and there are other projects to come that will not only be of benefit to our employees, but to our citizens also,” Greene related.



Thomas McDaniels, age 43 of Hiddenite, filed as a Republican candidate for county commission. He is married with two children. McDaniels formerly worked with Alexander County Animal Control. He is employed by Makson, Inc., of Salisbury, and is pastor at Cochran Street Bible Church in Statesville.

“I’d like to bridge the gap between the Sheriff’s Department and the County Commissioners, and bring God back into government,” McDaniels stated. “The Scripture that I’ll be standing on is Isaiah 9:6, ‘For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder…’ We need to bring God back into government.”

“I also want to fight for Social Services, so they can get the support they need, for staffing, et cetera, from the County. Another point is that I want to fight for the First Responders and EMS personnel,” McDaniels added.

Macy Jones, of Taylorsville, filed as a Democratic candidate Dec. 4 for the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. She is employed as Alexander County Head Start Director and is an ordained minister. (More information and a statement from Mrs. Jones will be printed as soon as it is available.)

Board of Education



Brigette Rhyne, age 51 of Stony Point, is running for her fourth term on the Alexander County Board of Education. She represents School District 4. She operates Brigette’s Staffing in Taylorsville. Rhyne is married with three children and one grandchild.

“I have enjoyed serving on the Board of Education for the past eleven years. We have a great school system with a caring staff that only wants the best for children. Although we are limited with the funds we receive, our board, administration, and staff work hard to meet the needs of all our students. I have always tried to put ‘Children First’ when making a decision for our school system. We have a lot of accomplishments to be celebrated in our school system and I hope that I can be a part of those successes over the next four years,” Rhyne stated.

State elected positions sought

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, of Statesville, filed for her fourth term as District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties at the State Board of Elections in Raleigh on Monday, Dec. 2.

Mark Hollo, of Conover, formerly of Taylorsville, has filed to run for N.C. State Senate for Catawba and Alexander counties in District 42.

Jeffrey Elmore, of North Wilkesboro, has filed for re-election to N.C. State House in District 94, which includes Alexander.

Susan M. Ervin, of Mooresville, has filed for the Iredell County seat District Court Judge for District 22 A.

Judge L. Dale Graham and Judge Edward L. Hedrick IV have filed for re-election to their District Court seats.

Adam C. Hilton, of Mooresville, has filed for election to the new District Court seat in District 22A.