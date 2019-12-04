************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

Happy Jack® Liquivict 2x® : handy dispenser insures accurate dosage to treat hook & round worms. Rogers Mill 828-632-3052. (www.happyjackinc.com)

************

AUCTION

STORAGE LIEN SALE

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C.

Two Locations

Friday, December 13, 2019

10:00 AM

On Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 am, Silver Moon Enterprises, LLC, will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Joshua Yount and AA Little Ministorage, LLC, will sell at auction various items of personal property belonging to Gloria & Ray Griffin, and James Hamby in to the assertion of lien for rental at their self-service storage facilities. The sale will be held at Silver Moon Enterprises, LLC’s storage facility at 2795 NC Highway 16 South, Taylorsville, NC 28681, followed by sale at AA Little Ministorage, LLC’s storage facility at 15 Fairgrounds Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

REGISTER at 2795 NC Highway 16 South, Taylorsville, NC before 10:00 AM for both auctions.

DIRECTIONS: From Taylorsville go south on Highway 16 for about 2.5 Miles. Sale will be on the left. WATCH FOR THE SIGNS! Located at 2795 NC Highway 16 South, Taylorsville, NC 28681, followed by 15 Fairgrounds Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS from the auction stand precede any written materials.

Auctioneer Karen Shepherd, NCAL #6995.

Have any questions? Call Amanda at 828-632-3479, Chris at 828-312-2787, or Cristy at 828-312-2766.