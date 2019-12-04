HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

FARM ASSISTANT needed. Heavy lifting involved. Text 828-640-3545.

EXPERIENCED mobile home mover needed. Call 828-358-7185.

Statesville Roofing & Building Restoration is in immediate need of the following:

• Experienced Commercial Roofing Foremen

• Experienced Commercial Roofers

• Roofing Helpers (Will Train)

• Experienced Commercial Concrete Repair Technicians

Qualified candidates must:

• Have a valid Drivers License in good standing

• Pass a Drug Screen

• Pass a criminal background check

Excellent Pay ranging from ($14/Hr – $21.00/Hr) DOE – Excellent Benefits

These positions are Full Time – Direct Hire Positions and we have 6-8 positions available.

Please submit all inquiries to leahmathis15@gmail.com – NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Come Join Our Team!!

FREIGHTMASTER – Hiddenite, N.C. has an opening for a LOCAL driver. 2 years experience required. Call 632-8511, 10-5 M-F to arrange an interview.