LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19 SP 72

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST FROM WILLIAM EARL LINDSAY, JR. and MARGARETTE SYLVIA LINDSAY, to MARK T. DAVIS, TRUSTEE, dated DECEMBER 3, 2004 and RECORDED in BOOK 476, PAGE 0119 of the ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY

Pursuant to an order entered November 15, 2019, in the Superior Court for Alexander County, and the power of sale contained in the captioned Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”), the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale at auction (the “Sale”), to the highest bidder for cash,

ALEXANDER COUNTY COURTHOUSE

29 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville,

North Carolina

ON DECEMBER 17, 2019 AT 2:00 O’CLOCK P.M.

the real estate and the improvements thereon secured by the Deed of Trust, less and except any of such property released from the lien of the Deed of Trust prior to the date of said sale, lying and being in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows (the “Property”):

BEGINNING at a calculated point in the center of U.S. Highway 64/NC Highway #90, said calculated point being located North 6° 1’ 57” East 29.52 feet from a fire hydrant located in the southern right-of-way margin of said highway, said calculated point also being a common corner with the property of Ronald Gaddy as the property of Gaddy is shown by Deed recorded in Book 244 at Page 579 of the Alexander County Registry; thence North 00° 30’ 00” West passing through a new iron set at a distance of 29.32 feet, a total distance of 343.54 feet to a new iron set in the common boundary line with Ronald Gaddy; thence North 39° 50’ 19” West passing through an iron found in place at a distance of 58.20 feet, a total distance of 86.60 feet to an existing iron found in place; thence South 84° 8’ 36” West 191.33 feet to a new iron set; thence South 84° 54’ 32” West 187.90 feet to an existing iron found in place, said iron being the southwest corner of the property of Ronald Gaddy and the northwest corner of the property described in Deed recorded in Book 224 at Page 41 of the Alexander County Registry; thence South 5° 5’ 35” West 20 feet to a new iron set; thence with the same directional call South 5° 5’ 35” West 318.91 feet to a new iron set; thence continuing with the same directional call South 5° 5’ 35” West 12 feet to a calculated point in the center of U.S. Highway 64/N.C. Highway #90; thence continuing with the center of said highway South 87° 1’ 22’ East 467.75 feet to a calculated point in the center of U.S. Highway 64/N.C. Highway #90, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 3.89 acres, more or less, according to survey of Richard C. Current, Registered Land Surveyor, for Kay S. Crouch and Tommie Crouch dated July 27, 1994.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 363 at Page 636 of the Alexander County Registry.

The record owners of the Property not more than ten (10) days prior to the date hereof are Jacob Timothy McMahan and Margaret Sylvia McMahan.

In the Trustee’s sole discretion, the sale may be delayed for up to one (1) hour as provided in Section 45-21.23 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

A five percent cash deposit, or a cash deposit of $750.00, whichever is greater, will be required of the last and highest bidder. The balance of the bid purchase price shall be due in full in cash or certified funds at a closing to take place within thirty (30) days of the date of sale. The undersigned Substitute Trustee shall convey title to the property by nonwarranty deed.

This sale will be made subject to all prior liens of record, if any, and to all unpaid (ad valorem) taxes and special assessments, if any, which became a lien subsequent to the recordation of the Deed of Trust. This sale will be further subject to the right, if any, of the United States of America to redeem the above-described property for a period of 120 days following the date when the final upset bid period has run.

The purchaser of the property described above shall pay the Clerk’s Commissions in the amount of $.45 per $100.00 of the purchase price (up to a maximum amount of $500.00), required by Section 7A-308(a)(1) of the North Carolina General Statutes. If the purchaser of the above described property is someone other than the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust, the purchaser shall also pay, to the extent applicable, the land transfer tax in the amount of one percent (1%) of the purchase price.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) rental units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a) An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to Section 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days’ written notice to the landlord. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 15th day of November 2019.

John W. Fletcher III, Substitute Trustee

North Carolina State Bar No.: 15503

Henderson, Nystrom, Fletcher & Tydings, P.L.L.C.

831 East Morehead Street, Suite 255

Charlotte, NC 28202

Telephone: (704) 334-3400

jfletcher@hnftlaw.com

dec11-19c

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 73

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Patrick David Starnes to Allan B. Polunsky, Trustee(s), dated the 1st day of August, 2017, and recorded in Book 601, Page 518, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on December 20, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a 1 1/8-inch pipe located along the eastern right-of-way of 6th Street N.W. and running from said beginning point North 17 deg. 00’ 00” West 99.36 feet to an existing 5/8-inch rebar located along the eastern right-of-way of 6th Street N.W.; thence running along the common property line of Nancy Jenkins Gunter (Deed Book 515, Page 2296, Alexander County Registry) North 67 deg. 37’ 52” East 204.61 feet to an existing 5/8-inch rebar located in the common property line with Gunter; thence continuing along the common property with Gunter North 67 deg. 37’ 52” East 24.70 feet to a calculated point located in the centerline of a branch and in the common property line of Samuel J. Brookshire (Deed Book 275, Page 469, Alexander County Registry); thence running with the center of said branch the following courses and distances: South 20 deg. 19’ 39” East 36.78 feet to a calculated point located in the common property line of Brooskshire; South 85 deg. 24’ 07” East 33.78 feet to a calculated point located in the centerline of said branch and at a common corner of the southern property line of Brookshire and northern property line of Robert W. Duncan (Deed Book 363, Page 2077, Alexander County Registry); South 19 deg. 30’ 08” East 23.68 feet to a calculated point in the common property line of Duncan; South 03 deg. 58’ 44” West 37.41 feet to a calculated point in the common property line of Duncan; thence leaving said branch and common property line of Duncan and thence running South 70 deg. 00’ 00” West 26.86 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set located along the common the property line of Mabel T. Jones (Book 299, Page 648, Alexander County Registry); thence continuing along the northern property line with Jones, South 70 deg. 00’ 00” West 222.97 feet to the point and place of Beginning, containing 0.593 acre, more or less, according to a survey prepared by Carl D. Bunton, PLS-3032, entitled “J. Jared Wingler and Erica McNeely” dated March 12, 2009. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 176 6th Street, Northwest, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1280591 (FC.FAY)

dec11-19c

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Chad Ray Hefner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of November, 2019.

KELLY HEFNER

3492 Liledoun Rd.

P.O. Box 831

Taylorsville, NC 28681

HAL HEFNER

6571 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec25-19p

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 83

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Brian F. Duarte and Linda Lee Bonney to PBRE, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 16th day of May, 2016, and recorded in Book 590, Page 1007, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on December 20, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT I: Beginning at an existing 1-1/4 inch rod found in place, said 1-1/4 inch rod being the southeastern corner of the property of Samuel J. Brookshire as shown by deed recorded in Book 295 at Page 457 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing 1-1/4 inch rod also being the southwestern corner of Samuel J. Brookshire as shown by deed recorded in Book 168 at Page 78 of the Alexander County Registry; thence South 85 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 296.20 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set; thence North 1 degree 40 minutes 00 seconds East 296.20 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set; thence North 85 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 296.20 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set; thence South 1 degree 40 minutes 00 seconds West 245.65 feet to a calculated point, said calculated point being in the center of the Northern termination point of a 20 foot wide right-of-way easement and continuing South 1 degree 40 minutes 00 seconds West 50.55 feet to an existing 1-1/4 inch rod, the point and place of beginning, containing 2.00 acres according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, for Mark S. Seese dated September 20, 1996.

For back title see Deed recorded in Book 295 at Page 457 of the Alexander County Registry.

TRACT II: Beginning at an existing 1-1/4 inch rod found in place, said existing 1-1/4 inch rod being the beginning point of the above described 2.00 acre tract; thence South 1 degree 40 minutes 00 seconds West 31.31 feet to a magnetic nail set in the approximate center of SR 1348; thence North 88 degrees 39 minutes 39 seconds West 13.68 feet to a computed point in the approximate center of SR 1348; thence continuing with the approximate center of SR 1348, North 89 degrees 51 minutes 56 seconds West 100 feet to a computed point in SR 1348; thence South 86 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West 50 feet to a calculated point in the approximate center of SR 1348; thence South 84 degrees 28 minutes 55 seconds West 131.80 feet to a magnetic nail set in the approximate center of SR 1348; thence leaving SR 1348 North 1 degree 40 minutes 00 seconds East 21.09 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set; thence with the Southern boundary line of the above described 2.00 acre tract North 85 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 296.20 feet to an existing 1-1/4 inch rod, the point and place of beginning, containing 0.153 acres according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, from Mark S. Seese dated September 20, 1996.

Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 436 Old NC 90, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

For back title see Deed from Raye Brookshire Wakefield and husband, Robert Wakefield, to Samuell J. Brookshire recorded in the Alexander County Registry.

There is also conveyed herewith to the grantee, his heirs, successors and assigns, and reserved unto the Grantors, their heirs, successors and assigns, a non-exclusive mutual right-of-way easement for ingress, egress, and regress for both the Grantee and the Grantors, said right-of-way easement to be 20-feet in width and the centerline of said 20-foot wide right-of-way easement being described as follows:

Beginning at a magnetic nail set in the approximate center of SR 1348, said magnetic nail being the southeastern corner of the 0.153 acre tract described above as Tract II; thence with the centerline of said 20-foot wide right-of-way easement North 1 degree 40 minutes 00 seconds East 31.31 feet to an existing 1-1/4 inch rod found in place; thence continuing with the centerline of said 20-foot wide right-of-way easement North 1 degree 40 minutes 00 seconds East 50.55 feet to a calculated point.

There is also conveyed herewith a water rights easement to obtain water from a spring located on the property of the previous grantors, said right and easement to include the right to install a pump and underground piping and electrical transmission lines to transmit water from the property of the previous grantors to the property of the grantees and to go upon the property of the previous grantors when it is reasonably necessary for the maintenance and repair of said pump, piping and electrical wiring, said spring being located on the property of the previous grantors South 89 degrees 22 minutes 48 seconds West approximately 275 feet from the southwestern corner of the 2.00 acre tract described above as Tract I.

All of the above- described property is the same property conveyed by that deed recorded in Book 539 at Page 2211, Alexander County Registry.

Parcel ID: 0000777, PIN: 3820 20 9417

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1284115 (FC.FAY)

dec11-19c

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Arlene Waugh Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of November, 2019.

JERRY WAYNE LACKEY

760 Riverside Farm Ln.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

LARRY NEIL LACKEY

4011 Elizabeth Street

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

dec25-19p

19-SP-97

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Debra F. Roberts dated October 15, 2004 and recorded on October 25, 2004, in Book 474 at Page 1329, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 95 Cedar Creek Drive, Hiddenite, NC 28636 Tax Parcel ID: 0013731 Present Record Owner: Debra Floyd Roberts Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, any Land Transfer Tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘’AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally. FN# 3070.37319

dec11-19c

Public Hearing Notice

This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held to consider comments on the route and schedule changes to the Taylorsville Bus Service located Taylorsville, NC. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Greenway Board Room located at 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613.

BACKGROUND

The current flex route bus service in Taylorsville, NC began on August 17, 2009. The service operates from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flex is really two types of bus service in one:

* The bus follows a defined route, picking up and dropping off passengers at designated stops.

* The bus will also “flex” or deviate off its route. The driver will re-route the bus to locations within 3/4 of a mile of its usual route when a passenger has made a reservation by calling 828.464.9444 by noon the preceding business day that the service is requested.

The flex route serves 23 bus stops along the route every 30 minutes:

The current route begins and ends at Stop 1/23 Walmart Garden Center on Hwy 16 S. The bus currently stops in order at Stop 2-500 Hwy 16 S. (Family Vision), Stop 3- corner of Hwy 16 S./ Matheson Park, Stop 4-Hwy 16 S./ 2nd Ave SW (Peoples Drug), Stop 5-Library, Stop 6-Main Ave Dr./1st St. SW, Stop7-Main Ave Dr. / S. Center St. (moved from Emergency St. to S. Center St.), Stop 8-BB&T Main Ave. Dr./East Main Ave., Stop 9-East Main Ave. across from Smart Start, Stop 10-Taylorsville Motel on Hwy 90 W., Stop 11-Smart Start on Hwy 90 E., Stop 12-East Main Ave./ Linney’s Mtn. Rd., Stop 13-East Main Ave./N. Center St., Stop 14-W. Main Ave./Old Wilkesboro Rd., Stop 15-66 W. Main Ave. (Verizon), Stop 16-Corner of Hwy 90 E. and Hwy 16N., Stop 17-Food Lion on W. Main Ave., Stop 18-Westgate Dr., Stop 19-W. Main Ave. near McDonalds, Stop 20-NC Hwy 16 S. near the old hospital, Stop 21-NC Hwy 16 S. near Cooper Southern Realty, Stop 22-NC Hwy 16 S. near Wendy’s, Stop 23-Walmart Garden Center.

The proposed changes are listed below:

1) Add the following stops to the route: Dollar Tree/Goody’s in the Walmart Shopping Center, Alexander County Library on 1st Ave SW, Crest Knolls Apts. on Hwy 90, West Main/6th St. NW, Mega Coin Laundry, School Dr./Liledoun Rd., DSS (7th St. SW), Senior Center (7th St. SW), Across from the Health Dept., 1st Ave. SW/ Hwy 16 S. across from the Post Office, 4th St. SW near RHA, 4th St. SW/5th Ave SW, CVCC, Commercial Park Ave near the Sheriff’s Office.

2) Move the following stops: Move the stop at East Main Ave/Linney’s Mt. Road stop east to Creating on Main (99 East Main Ave) and move the stop at Main Avenue Drive and Emergency Street to Main Ave Dr/S. Center St.

3) Remove the following stops: Stop 10-Taylorsville Motel located at 686 E. Main Ave., Stop 18-Westgate Dr., Stop 19-West Main Ave. near McDonalds, Stop 21-NC Hwy 16 S. near Cooper Southern Realty, Stop 22-NC Hwy 16 S. near Wendy’s,

For more information or to view the proposed changes in a map format please visit mygreenway.org or call 828.465.7642.

Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aid or services under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact Camille Sterling at 828.465.7642 or by email at csterling@wprta.org.

In accordance with Federal requirements, a public hearing is being scheduled for December 19, 2019 to allow the public to provide written and oral comment on the program of projects. Written comments should be directed to Camille Sterling, PO Box 459, Conover, NC 28613 before December 17, 2019 by mail at or by phone at 828.465.7642.

Consider this the final notice unless otherwise posted.

dec4-19c

19 SP 99

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Christina Freeman and Christian A. Rodriguez to Allan B. Polunsky, Trustee(s), which was dated May 28, 2015 and recorded on May 28, 2015 in Book 582 at Page 1187, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on December 13, 2019 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the southwest point of intersection of S.R. 1653 and S.R. 1672 and proceeding thence with the western margin of S.R. 1653 South 00° 46’ 48” West 353.43 feet to an iron pin in the northeast corner of Jerry L. Childers; thence with Childers northern line North 76° 47’ 00” West 203.00 feet to an iron pin in the eastern line of the Texie S. Wike Estate; thence with the Wike estate’s eastern line North 00° 34’ 00” East 324.60 feet to an iron pin in the southern margin of S.R. 1672; thence with the southern margin of S.R. 1672 South 84° 57’ 02” East 200.00 feet to the Beginning, and containing approximately 1.55 acres more or less, according to survey by Carl D. Bunton, R.L.S., dated February 27, 1990 and revised October 20, 2004.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 311 Davidson Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Christina Nicole Freeman.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 19-14747-FC01

dec4-19c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CvD 496

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Catherine J. Daniels, Scott Foster, Unknown Spouse of Scott Foster, Terri Foster, Unknown Spouse of Terri Foster, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Lienholder, Wilma Jean J. Price, a/k/a Jean J. Price, Unknown Spouse of Wilma Jean J. Price

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Catherine J. Daniels, Scott Foster, Unknown Spouse of Scott Foster, Terri Foster, Unknown Spouse of Terri Foster, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Lienholder, Wilma Jean J. Price, a/k/a Jean J. Price, Unknown Spouse of Wilma Jean J. Price

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an existing bolt located in the center of the intersection of Jay Burke Road (State Road No. 1415) and Pressley Court (State Road No. 1572); thence continuing with Pressley Court the following eight calls and distances: (1) North 15°30’21” West 146.18 feet to an iron; (2) North 0°12’44” East 38.75 feet to an iron; (3) North 8°46’10” East 52.00 feet to an iron; (4) North 11°27’38” East 67.00 feet to an iron; (5) North 13°37’15” East 82.00 feet to an iron; (6) North 13°49’42” East 87.00 feet to an iron; (7) North 9°37’23” East 70.00 feet to an iron and (8) North 1°20’40” West 60.00 feet to an iron, Wayne C. Wike’s corner; thence with Wike’s line, North 79°55’18” East 74.09 feet to an iron and South 50°46’21” East 169.36 feet to a bolt located in the center of Jay Burke Road; thence South 30°36’47” West passing through an iron at 197.33 feet, a total distance of 328.07 feet to a railroad spike in the center of Jay Burke Road; thence South 20°25’41” West 200.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.662 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0006664, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1343 Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 7, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of November 19, 2019.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

dec11-19c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Julie Anne Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of February, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of November, 2019.

MICHAEL WAYNE JENKINS

914 Sharpe Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec18-19p

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 19-SP-85

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY NAFIS H. MILLER (single), Recorded in Book 519, Page 2462 and recorded again in Book 524, Page 2129, Alexander County Registry

DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED: The Deed of Trust being foreclosed is that Deed of Trust executed by NAFIS H. MILLER (single) to Jay B. Green, Trustee, dated April 21, 2008 and recorded in Book 519, Page 2462 and recorded again in Book 524, Page 2129 in the Alexander County Registry of North Carolina.

RECORD OWNERS OF THE REAL PROPERTY: The record owner of the subject real property as reflected on the records of the Alexander County Register of Deeds not more than 10 days prior to the posting of this Notice is Nafis H. Miller.

DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF SALE: The sale will be held on December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the door of the Alexander County Courthouse, North Carolina.

PROPERTY TO BE SOLD: The following real property to be sold “sight unseen” together with any improvements is located in Alexander County, North Carolina and is believed to have the address of 132 Sterling Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and is otherwise more particularly described as follows:

Because the legal description is too voluminous or is otherwise an exhibit hereto that will not be published in the newspaper, reference is made to the subject legal description recorded as part of the subject Deed of Trust as described in the case caption of this proceeding and incorporated herein by said reference.

Included is a 2008 Clayton manufactured home bearing serial no. CLH033499TNAB.

TERMS OF SALE: Pursuant to the provisions of N.C.G.S. §45-21.10(b) and the terms of the Deed of Trust, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Trustee or Clerk of Superior Court immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit to be determined by the greater of 5% of the bid or $750.00. Unless the Substitute Trustee agrees otherwise, the successful bidder will be required to tender the “full purchase price” so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders to him a Deed to the property or attempts to tender such Deed, and should the successful bidder fail to pay the full amount, then the successful bidder shall remain liable as provided for in N.C.G.S. §45-21.30. By submitting your bid, you agree that the “full purchase price” shall be defined as the amount of bid plus the Trustee’s commission as defined in the subject Deed of Trust plus the costs of the action, unless the Trustee agrees otherwise. For example, if the amount of bid is $20,000.00 and the trustee’s commission is defined in the subject Deed of Trust as 5% of the gross proceeds of the sale, then the “full purchase price” shall equal $21,000.00 plus the costs of the action. A tender of Deed shall be defined as a letter from the Trustee to the successful bidder offering to record the Deed upon receipt of full purchase price as described herein and listed in said letter. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason such as a bankruptcy filing, the sole remedy of the successful bidder is the return of the deposit. As to any manufactured home, the following shall apply: Any not considered real property is being foreclosed pursuant to N.C.G.S. §25-9-604, if necessary; there is no warranty that any is actually located on the subject tract; and there is no warranty given by the Substitute Trustee as to whether said home is real property or personal property. The sale will be made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, assessments, restrictions and easements of record, if any.

ADDITIONAL NOTICE: Take notice that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Take further notice that any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale dates contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination.

This notice further states that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 29th day of October, 2019.

THE GREEN LAW FIRM, P.C.

Jay B. Green

Attorneys for Deidre D. DeFlorentis, Substitute Trustee

908 E. Edenton Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Telephone: 919-829-0797

Facsimile: 919-829-0799

dec4-19c

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

19 SP 96

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Kurt Allen Starnes to Michael Lyon, Trustee(s), dated the 25th day of May, 2016, and recorded in Book 590, Page 1697, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on December 13, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot No. 4 of the Glenn C. Carrigan Property, known as “Richey Estates”, as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 161 of the Alexander County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 175 Ida Court, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

The above-described property is conveyed subject to those certain restrictive covenants recorded in Book 367 at Page 2335, Alexander County Registry.

Parcel ID: 0061500, PIN: 3717 46 7579

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1287330 (FC.FAY)

dec4-19c

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Frankie Devon Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of February, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of November, 2019.

DANA D. HALL

3932 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DEIDRIA D. WATTS

311 Macedonia Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

dec11-19c

ESTATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Michael Glenn Keever, deceased of Alexander County, NC, does hereby notify all persons or entities having claims against this estate to present said claim to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address shown below on or before February 13, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of recovery. All persons or entities indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address below.

This Notice given, the 5th day of November, 2019.

Kerri Keever

3200 Keisler Dairy Road

Conover, NC 28613

ATTORNEY:

Christina Clodfelter

NC Bar No. 41164

Clodfelter Law, PLLC

229 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

[704] 873-2172

administratrix

dec4-19c

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator CTA for the Estate of Carlton Edgar Cashion, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before February 13, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 13th day of November, 2019.

W. Bryan White, Administrator CTA for the Estate of Carlton Edgar Cashion

VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

dec4-19c