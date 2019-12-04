Mae Bolick Teague, 92, of Hickory, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Carolina Caring after a period of declining health.

She was born on February 27, 1927, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late Carl W. and Mary Lou Hall Bolick.

Along with her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Teague; brothers, Ralph, Willard, Luther, Dwight, Lester, Glenn and Bruce Bolick; granddaughter, Beverly Ann Teague; great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Leigh Sills; and a son-in-law, Gary Johnson.

Mae worked numerous years in hosiery and furniture. After retirement, she continued working part-time, distributing Hallmark cards and watching children at Country Care Child Development Center. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where she taught children’s Sunday school for over 40 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Teague of Hickory, Mary Leigh Richey and husband Jimmy of Bethlehem, and Nancy Johnson of Bethlehem; sons, Ronald Troy Teague and wife Lou Ann, and Joseph “Joey” Teague and wife Mary, both of Bethlehem; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandsons; two great-great-granddaughters; brother, Larry Bolick and wife Linda of Bethlehem; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church with Reverend Dale Bost officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC Hwy 127, Hickory, NC 28601; or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.