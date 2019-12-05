2020 Primary Early Voting plan approved

The Alexander County Board of Elections met during a public meeting on Thursday, December 5, 2019, to discuss and adopt a one-stop early voting plan for the March 3, 2020 Primary Election.

Session Law 2019-239, enacted by the NC General Assembly, made statutory changes to the early voting period, as well as, new requirements for one-stop sites. The one-stop period now begins on the third Thursday before Election Day (February 13) and ends the Saturday before Election Day (February 29).

To comply with session law 2019-239, the Board unanimously adopted a one-stop plan to operate 3 one-stop early voting locations. All 3 locations will operate for 12 weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and 1 Saturday (February 29), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a total of 145 hours each. The 3 early voting sites are: The Alexander County Board of Elections office, Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue Department, and the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department. Early Voting provides an all-purpose solution for those seeking to:

* Avoid potential voting delays on Election Day.

* Vote on convenient days and during non-working hours.

* Avoid any registration conflict that could trigger the necessity of a provisional ballot on Election Day.

* Update their name and/or address information.

“By providing 3 locations for 12 weekdays 8am until 7:30pm, and 1 Saturday 8am to 3pm, we encourage voters to take advantage of the flexibility and convenience to cast their ballot”, said Patrick Wike, Elections Director. “We are extremely grateful for Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue Department and Hiddenite Fire Department for allowing us to use their facilities as voting sites. Their partnership is a huge asset to the voters of Alexander County.”