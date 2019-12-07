Kay Mecimore Benfield, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Grace Hospital, Morganton.

Born October 1, 1947, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Lindsay E. Mecimore and Mildred Pauline Land Mecimore. Kay was a member of True Vine Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Houck.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Burchette, and her sons, Curt Burchette Jr. and Dylan Turner, all of Granite Falls; her son, Edward Benfield, and his daughter, Lydea Benfield of Hudson; sisters, Joyce Bell and husband Troy “Smokey” of Taylorsville, and Jennie Houck of Granite Falls; three brothers, Jerry Mecimore, David Mecimore, and Tim Mecimore and wife Sandra of Hiddenite; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Chapel with Rev. Buford Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., prior to the service, at Bass-Smith Granite.

