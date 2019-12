According to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman, a Taylorsville man was arrested over the weekend for drug crimes.

Gordon Eugene Yoder, age 38 of Taylorsville, was arrested on December 8, 2019, and charged with Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest. His bond was set at $70,000.00 secured, with a court date of today, December 9, 2019.