Schools on 3-hour delay Dec. 13

Alexander County Schools (and Before School Care) will be on a 3-hour delay for students and staff on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, according to Dr. Alisha Cloer, Executive Director of Human Resources and Auxiliary Services. This delay is due to the forecast of rain with freezing temperatures.

The elementary early dismissal has changed and all schools, including elementary schools, will dismiss at the regular time. The schools’ weather team will assess road conditions Friday morning and update the public if there are any changes.