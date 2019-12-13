Candidates file for Board of Education, Co. Commission

UPDATED Dec. 12, 2019 —

Four candidates have filed for Alexander County Board of Commissioners and four candidates for Alexander County Board of Education thus far at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office in Taylorsville. Filing ends on Friday, December 20, at noon. To inquire about running for office, call the Board of Elections at 828-632-2990.

County Commissioner candidates



There will be two seats up for election in 2020 on the county commission. The four candidates, which include three Republicans and one Democrat, who have filed to run for Alexander County Board of Commissioners are: Jeffrey Peal (incumbent-R), Russell Greene (R), Thomas McDaniels (R), and L. Macy Jones (D).

Jeffrey Peal, 55, of Hiddenite (formerly of Ellendale), filed as a Republican for the County Commissioner seat he currently holds. Peal is principal of Millersville Christian Academy. He is married with three children and two grandchildren.

Peal submitted the following statement: “It has been an honor to serve as commissioner of this great county and be able to represent you during my term since 2016. I have prayerfully concluded to run for Commissioner again as I love serving this county and my record of dedicated service precedes even my time as commissioner. I have been blessed with an amazing wife (Renee Peal), two children still at home (Baylee and Elijah Peal), as well as a daughter Savannah Wilson who is married to Ryan Wilson and they have 2 children (Ivy and Grant) and are expecting number three this summer. Alexander County is a great place to live and raise a family. Yes, we have our issues, but all places have issues and we are fortunate that our issues are small when you look around the state. Together, we can continue to make things even better. In Alexander County, regardless of the issue, it is always good to see great people come together and create solutions,” Peal stated.

“Oftentimes, people want to compare us with more urban areas but truth be known, we are not an urban area and will never be like some places. We can, however, be the best Alexander County we can be and no other area can be just like us! Many of you voted for me in 2016 and I appreciate that. I want you to know that I have strived to be honorable in all my duties and represent you well. I also realize that some of you did not vote for me in 2016, but I still worked hard to represent you as well, and hopefully, you will vote for me this time. We live in a country today that is paralyzed by polarization and that is sad as I view my role as representing all citizens of Alexander County. I assure you that regardless of how you are affliated, I will represent you and strive to always do what’s right.

“As Chairman this past year, it has been good to see the following issues addressed: Alexander County Water System Improvement Project; Bethlehem Sewer Extension Project; Low unempolyment; Stony Point Elementary School CDBG-I Sewer Project; Bethlehem Community Plan; Consolidated Human Services Board and Advisory Board; Consolidated Emergency Services; Alexander County Services Center is open and functional, adding to downtown; Dusty Ridge / Wittenburg Access (Duke Energy Park Projects); Borealis Compounds Industrial Project; Alexander County Historic Preservation Board; increased funding for Education, Public Safety, and Human Services while fund balance increased to almost 32% (31.70%) from 31.01%; most building inspections are scheduled same day — big improvements — customer service greatly improved; plan developed for Alexander County Courthouse Park — PARTF funds to be requested in 2020; approved water study for Bethlehem area development; potential Bethlehem projects to coincide with road widening and possible increased water capacity; new restaurants.

“I could go on, but have simply touched the highlights. Furthermore, I have done nothing by myself as I have been blessed to serve with outstanding men as commissioners as well as a great County Manager in Mr. Rick French. I cannot speak for boards past, but in the last 4 years, we have not raised taxes and we have been very careful with every tax dollar collected. It is often very difficult to develop a budget as there are very limited resources and many worthy wants and needs. We have tried to be as fiscally responsible as possible because the money we have is your money and we do our best to be wise with it.

“There certainly is lots of vision for the future, as we have many needs to be addressed. At some point, we will need to build a courthouse and that is a long term project, but it would be nice to align that project for consideration once we have our jail paid off. We have some of the very best Emergency Services people as they often risk much to protect and serve us and we need to continue to make strides to improve their salaries. Alexander County is home to a great school system that faces many challenges as well, and together, we need to make sure it stays that way so we can continue to develop our young people. The state road widening project in Bethlehem is going to be huge and spur a lot of growth that we need to be ready for. Economic Development is a never ending conquest and we have to do our best to get ahead of the curve and stay there. Economic Development is not just new businesses but also supporting our current businesses. We have many long time business in our county who have been loyal to us and have provided many jobs and services over the years. Also, often overlooked is our farming and agricultural industry. This is a huge part of the Alexander County economic engine and we must continue to support them as well.

“As commissioners, we must strive to meet all the needs listed above plus many others. We do this through a multi-generational approach as we have citizens who are babies and those who are senior citizens, all of which have needs.

“I, promise, if elected, to represent you to the best of my ability and appreciate your support throughout this next election cycle. I am proud to be a resident of Alexander County and I consider it an honor to serve you. God Bless,” Peal stated.



Russell E. Greene, age 55 of Ellendale, also filed as a Republican candidate for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. Greene recently retired as Alexander County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director and now works with NC Emergency Management. He is married with one child and two grandchildren.

“I’m running because I spent 20 years working in Alexander County. I still want to be involved in Alexander County Government. This is an opportunity to do that. The County has started down the road on some great projects and there are other projects to come that will not only be of benefit to our employees, but to our citizens also,” Greene related.



Thomas McDaniels, age 43 of Hiddenite, filed as a Republican candidate for county commission. He is married with two children. McDaniels formerly worked with Alexander County Animal Control. He is employed by Makson, Inc., of Salisbury, and is pastor at Cochran Street Bible Church in Statesville.

“I’d like to bridge the gap between the Sheriff’s Department and the County Commissioners, and bring God back into government,” McDaniels stated. “The Scripture that I’ll be standing on is Isaiah 9:6, ‘For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder…’ We need to bring God back into government.”

“I also want to fight for Social Services, so they can get the support they need, for staffing, et cetera, from the County. Another point is that I want to fight for the First Responders and EMS personnel,” McDaniels added.

L. Macy Jones, age 55 of Taylorsville, filed as a Democratic candidate Dec. 4 for the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. She is employed as Alexander County Head Start Director and is an ordained minister. She has one daughter, Morgan Parsons, who resides in Raleigh. Jones’ education includes a Bachelor of Science from Gardner Webb University in Human Services, Master of Science from North Carolina Central University in Family & Consumer Sciences, Master of Divinity from Shaw University in Raleigh. Currently serving on the following boards: Consolidated Human Services Board, CVCC Early Childhood Advisory Council, Board of Directors for the Partnership for Children, Chair of the Advocacy Committee for the NC Head Start Association. She is a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy. 90 East, Taylorsville.

“When I was contemplating returning to my hometown in 2012, I took some time to go visit my mentor, friend, and former Professor from Shaw University Divinity School, Dr. Cheryl Kirk-Duggan. She and I talked about what returning home would look and feel like for me. I must admit I had mixed emotions about coming home, especially after living in Raleigh for almost 13 years. As we talked about my bitter-sweet emotions she said, “When you go home you should run for County Commissioner.” I just deflected the suggestion and didn’t give her comment much thought.

“However, after being home almost 8 years and writing grants that required looking at county statistics, I started thinking very seriously about running for an elected position. I paid attention to the percentage of minorities living in Alexander County and to the rising number of substance abuse users. According to the Alexander County Snapshot report for the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, 12.2% of the people living in Alexander County are people of color. According to this same report 49.2% of the people in the county are females. I compared the percentage of minorities to the number of minority representatives in elected positions. To my knowledge there aren’t any people of color in any elected positions; and there has never been a person of color elected as a County Commissioner. From what I’ve heard, Judy Moose and the late Dr. Ruby Little are the only females to have served on the Board of Commissioners.

“So, why am I running for County Commissioner? I am running because it is time for the elected positions in the county to reflect the diversity of this community. Let’s face it, there are some things that affect minorities that do not necessarily affect others. There are some topics that women may find easier to discuss with another woman. The same is true for people of color. I want to be available for the residents of this county that may feel like their voices are not being heard. Therefore, I hope to help increase the dialogue between the minorities in the community and the Board of Commissioners.

“I am running for this office because I want to hear what the youth and young adults have to say about Alexander County. I foresee forming a non-partisan Thinktank. I want to sit down with this specific population and let them tell me what’s important to them. I want to hear their perspective on what will make Alexander County the place where they want to live, work, worship, socialize, play and raise their families. I want to do some strategic planning and brainstorming with them about what Alexander County could look like in the future for them, their children and families.

“There are a few other reasons that I am running for county commissioner. I am very concerned about the number of deaths due to overdoses and how the county can work with law enforcement, therapists and the health department to address these premature deaths. Another problem that we have in the county is the number of families in crisis due to social- emotional issues.

“Sadly, many of the problems associated with social-emotional issues involves children as well as adults in our community. We don’t have enough therapists and providers equipped to assist with the problems that accompany substance abuse, and social-emotional wellness. I would like to see us come up with a plan as a community to address these critical situations or we will continue this downward spiral. The downward spiral will continue to hurt the county. Employers will have difficulty finding reliable, healthy employees. Children will continue to struggle in school. Families will continue to fall apart and risk falling into poverty if the person responsible for paying the bills isn’t well.

“Finally, let’s work as a community to resolve the homelessness in our community by looking for opportunities to provide affordable housing or shelter for our residents.

“These are the reasons that I am offering myself as a candidate for County Commissioner. I am willing to try to do as much as I can do for my community. I am approachable and sincere about serving the residents of Alexander County. I know that I can’t do it alone. I’ll need help from the community,” Jones concluded.

Board of Education



There are four seats up for election on the seven member Alexander County Board of Education: one four-year seat in School District 1 (incumbent Scott Bowman), one four-year seat in District 3 (incumbent Caryn Brzykcy), two seats in District 4 (incumbents Brigette Rhyne, a four year seat, and a two year unexpired term of Cindy Sellers, who was appointed to the seat in 2018).

Candidates who have filed are:

Brigette Rhyne, age 51 of Stony Point, is running for her fourth term on the Alexander County Board of Education. She represents School District 4. She operates Brigette’s Staffing in Taylorsville. Rhyne is married with three children and one grandchild.

“I have enjoyed serving on the Board of Education for the past eleven years. We have a great school system with a caring staff that only wants the best for children. Although we are limited with the funds we receive, our board, administration, and staff work hard to meet the needs of all our students. I have always tried to put ‘Children First’ when making a decision for our school system. We have a lot of accomplishments to be celebrated in our school system and I hope that I can be a part of those successes over the next four years,” Rhyne stated.



Kenneth Deal, age 33 of Ellendale, filed Dec. 5 to run for Board of Education District 3. Mr. Deal is a farmer and is married. He and his wife have two children and are expecting a third.

“As a parent of a student of Ellendale, it would be my mission to bring unification in this community and its participation in speaking for our children and the education they deserve. I believe that with the help of all concerned parents and community members, we can and will make a better and brighter future for our children. My vision is to help nurture ‘the leaders’ of the future,” Deal stated.

Marty Loudermilt filed Dec. 11 for the 2-year unexpired term in District 4. He is age 50 and lives in Stony Point. Loudermilt is married and has three children. He previously served 8 years (2 terms) on the Alexander County Board of Education. He recently retired from a career of 30 years as law enforcement officer. He is now employed part-time with G.L. Wilson Building Company.

“The reason I’m running is that with the 8 years I spent on the board in the past, I feel like we had a lot of accomplishments, but I don’t feel like we’re finished. I feel like I can give more to the school system and our district, and continue to support the children’s needs in education,” Loudermilt said. “I do look forward to serving with the current board members. I’d like to help as much as I can.”

Larry Holland, age 72 of Taylorsville, filed Dec. 12 for the District 3 seat. He is a retired vice president of Shell Oil Company who has resided in Alexander County for 14 years. He and his wife, Sue, have been married for 50 years. They have two sons, one of whom has lived in Alexander for 12 years.

“I have been active member of the Taylorsville Rotary Club for 12 years,” Holland stated. “I have also been a volunteer with the Friends of the Library program for 5 years where I have routinely read to Head Start students in the Wittenberg Elementary School each month. My wife and I are volunteers serving as reading tutors each week at Ellendale Elementary School as part of the Reading Partners Program sponsored by the Taylorsville Methodist Church. I am a certified North Carolina Substitute Teacher and have previously taught a wide variety of subjects at West Middle School and Alexander Central High School. In the past, I have also served as a judge for the annual FFA presentations. Previously, I have served as a part time instructor for CVCC and provided instruction to ACHS teachers. Lastly, my wife and I have served as hosts to 5 different European students.”

“I have been involved in education since college where I became a Red Cross certified Water Safety Instructor. For three summers, I taught swimming and boat safety to people from 4 to 78 years of age. Upon graduation from college, I joined the U.S. Navy and as part of many collateral duties was a Training Officer on 1800 crew Navy ship. I personally prepared 63 sailors to earn their GED and 2 who earned an Associates degree. Throughout my 33 years of working for Shell Oil Company I had numerous opportunities to formally teach staff on a wide variety of subjects. Lastly, while living in Houston, Texas, I was a substitute teacher in a local Middle School,” Holland related.

“As demonstrated above, I receive great satisfaction in helping others grow skills and knowledge. I believe that I have firsthand knowledge of our county’s schools and will bring this understanding to Board meetings if I am elected. Further, I have lived in 9 different states, travelled around the world, interfaced and developed friendships with a very wide variety of people and their cultures. I greatly value learning and in turn educating others. I believe that I have a flexible, open mind and know the benefit of multiple points of views when trying to reach a decision. Lastly, I have directly managed very large businesses with hundreds of million dollar budgets, managed many large organizations. In short, I believe that I can offer benefit to Alexander County’s Board of Education if elected,” said Holland. More information will be published soon.

State elected positions sought

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, of Statesville, filed for her fourth term as District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties at the State Board of Elections in Raleigh on Monday, Dec. 2.

Mark Hollo, of Conover, formerly of Taylorsville, has filed to run for N.C. State Senate to represent Catawba and Alexander counties in District 42.

Jeffrey Elmore, of North Wilkesboro, has filed for re-election to N.C. State House in District 94, which includes Alexander.

Susan M. Ervin, of Mooresville, has filed for the Iredell County seat District Court Judge for District 22 A.

Judge L. Dale Graham and Judge Edward L. Hedrick IV, both of Taylorsville, and Judge Christine Underwood, of Stony Point, have filed for re-election to their District Court seats.

Judge Julia Lynn Gullett, of Statesville, filed for re-election to her Superior Court seat.

Adam C. Hilton, of Mooresville, has filed for election to the new District Court seat in District 22A.