A beautiful soul to her family and friends, Joan Teague Fox, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a very brief illness.

She was born on December 3, 1947, in Alexander County, to Robert and Marie Sipe Teague, who preceded her along with her beloved husband, Clifford Fox; a brother, Kelsy Teague; a niece, Amber Slaughter; a brother-in-law, Coke Harrelson; and sister-in-law, Kindola Dagenhart.

Her survivors include her son, Cameron Cox; her step-son, Cheney Fox and Renae of Taylorsville; her daughter-in-law, Diane Fox of Taylorsville; her sister and best friend, Libby Harrelson of Taylorsville; two brothers, Larry Teague and wife Phyllis, and Dale Teague, all of Taylorsville; loving “Nanny” to four granddaughters, Kristen Hoopes, Natalie Wine, Caitlin Cox, and DeAndra Fox; two grandsons, Dustin Fox and wife Ali, and Seth Fox; three great-granddaughters, Phoebe, Ella, and Sophia; and 11 cousins. She was also blessed with a second family, Carolyn and Bruce Johnson and Jenna and Sonya.

Joan graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1966 and worked in optometry for 50 years before retirement. She was a faithful member of St. Luke Lutheran Church her entire life. She had a knack for decorating so beautifully, and her greatest joys were spending time with her family and many wonderful friends that loved her like a sister and will miss her beyond measure.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Cheney Fox, Dustin Fox, Seth Fox, Bobby Sipe, Conley Sipe, and Tony Sipe.

Memorials may be made to: St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

