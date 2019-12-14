Phyllis C. Stikeleather, 78, of J and S Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence.

Phyllis was born July 12, 1941, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Parks Childers and Dora Wiles Childers.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a faithful and prayerful member of Berea Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, and children. She was a faithful wife and mother, and she loved to cook.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Sharpe, Judy Barnes, and Dorothy “Dot” Ferguson.

Those family members left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Gaither Stikeleather of the home; three sons, Gary Goodman, Jeff Goodman, and Steven Goodman, all of Taylorsville; and two sisters, Bobbie Carrigan of Pacolet, South Carolina, and Mildred Lackey of Hiddenite.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Berea Baptist Church. Pastor Sheridan Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice.

