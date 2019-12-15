Owen Durant Price, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on December 15, 2019.

Born to the late Clifford and Reba Dyson Price, Owen was the owner of Alexander Swatching Inc. He was a hard worker, enjoyed gardening, especially operating his John Deere tractor. He loved spending time in the mountains with his family and grandchildren.

Owen was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish the memory of Owen include his wife of 57 years, Beulah Mae Benfield Price; two sons, Todd Eugene Price, and Rodney Durant Price and wife Maureen, all of Taylorsville; a daughter, Amy Price Yelton and husband Jason of Bethlehem; four granddaughters, Brittany Cothran and Bethany Price of Taylorsville, Jadyn Yelton of Rutherfordton, and Adalyn Yelton of Bethlehem; a brother, Wade Price of Taylorsville; two sisters, Linda Davis and husband Cary of Taylorsville, and Martha Fox and husband Jerry of Conover; best friends, Clayton and Debbie Milstead; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5-6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Conover, with memorial services beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s, with Pastor Eric Graudin and Pastor Eric Hauss officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Carolina Caring Hospice @ 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658; and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter Church Road, Conover, NC 28613.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.