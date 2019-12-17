Barbara Jean Fox Stocks, 80, of Hiddenite, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence.

Born, March 25, 1939, in Alexander County, to the late Fred Thomas and Mildred Ethel Hines Fox, she was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Having worked at Beauty Maid in Statesville, she left to provide private childcare for thirty years to many children, loving each and every one of them. She enjoyed her friends and neighbors and will be dearly missed by all, especially her family.

Those left to cherish the memory of Barbara include her children, Karen Denise Westbrook and husband Wayne of Taylorsville, Frederick Dennis Stocks of Hiddenite, and Christopher Dion Stocks and wife Danielle of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Dana Leigh Gustin, Christopher Ethan Stocks, Jamison Reid Stocks, and Timothy Shane Westbrook; great-grandchildren, Landon and Carter Gustin; two sisters, Betty S. Lowman and Yvonne Lackey; a brother, William T. “Bud” Fox; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., in the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mitch King officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers. The family will greet friends in the church’s family life center immediately following the graveside service. Friends and family are asked to assemble in the cemetery by 2:15 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

