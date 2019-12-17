Brent Eugene Greathouse, 57, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his residence.

Brent was born May 8, 1962, in Putnam County, West Virginia, the son of Sharon Gibson Greathouse of Taylorsville and the late Fred Eugene Greathouse.

He had worked for Craftmaster Furniture for 18 years and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley motorcycle. He enjoyed spending time with his son, Justin. He was a member of Southern Pride Riding Club and he loved talking to his grandbaby, Jeremiah.

Including his mother, Sharon Gibson Greathouse, and very special friend, Gary Iredell, those left to cherish his memory include his son, Justin Eugene Elder of Hiddenite; his good friend, Penny Stidom; his step-children, Brandy Conrad, Nokka Conrad, and Chris Stidom; special grandson, Jeremiah Elder; step-grandchildren, Kaliegh Hager, Zachary Porter, Caden Stidom, and James Stidom; brother, Bruce Eugene Greathouse of Clyde, Ohio; and very special nephew, Joshua Pennell.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Freedom Baptist Church. Dr. Sam Vallini will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

