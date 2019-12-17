Wanda K. Holtzclaw, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Wanda was born October 4, 1950, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Murry Holtzclaw and Hazel Sarah Teague Holtzclaw.

She had worked for Allied Financial for over 30 years and was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church, where she was the secretary for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading, and listening to gospel music.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sister, Alice Evans of Taylorsville; two nieces, Christina Hope Pyatt and husband Wade of Virginia, and Mary Rose Mason and husband Brian of Maiden; and her great-nephew, Hunter Avery Pyatt.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Holtzclaw Family.