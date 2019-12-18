Dorothy Childers Crouch, 77, of Paul Payne Store Road, Taylorsville, went home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her residence.

Dorothy was born August 30, 1942, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Bessie Childers Payne and step-father, Thurston Payne.

She was a nurse and had worked at the Alexander Community Hospital. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church but attended Calvary Baptist Church. She truly loved the Lord and her church family. She loved her granddaughter and also her precious Wyat, the family’s Golden Retriever. She was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. She will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Paul Dean Crouch, they would have been married 58 years this Christmas; her daughter, Pamela Chapman and husband Kevin of Taylorsville; her granddaughter, Mallory Sweet and fiancée Susan Harrill of Taylorsville; her aunt, Ellen Childers of Taylorsville; a number of nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Ellen Chapman.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Crouch Family.