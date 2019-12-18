LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 7 pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave. ) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-1.

Rezoning Application #20-1 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 1.12 acres total) owned by Darrell Morgan (Specifically Tax PIN# 3757320028). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton

Director of Planning and Development

dec18-19c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified Ancillary Executor, of the Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward, this is to notify all persons having claims against Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward, deceased, late of Chesterfield County, South Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 10th day of March, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 11th day of December, 2019.

Julie Cooper

Ancillary Executor for the Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward

146 Wateree Estates Rd.

Winnsboro, SC 29180

Mail statement to:

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward

Gottholm Ralston & Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-635-0098

executor

jan1-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Rodney Lee Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2019.

BARBARA ELDER HERMAN

390 Ned Herman Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan1-20p

************

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on February 14, 2020, with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding in the amount of $53,648 and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On January 23, 2020 at 5:30 pm, the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application in their meeting to be held at 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC.

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Chad Ray Hefner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of November, 2019.

KELLY HEFNER

3492 Liledoun Rd.

P.O. Box 831

Taylorsville, NC 28681

HAL HEFNER

6571 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec25-19p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Arlene Waugh Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of November, 2019.

JERRY WAYNE LACKEY

760 Riverside Farm Ln.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

LARRY NEIL LACKEY

4011 Elizabeth Street

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

dec25-19p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Julie Anne Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of February, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of November, 2019.

MICHAEL WAYNE JENKINS

914 Sharpe Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec18-19p