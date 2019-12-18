Pairings announced for 33rd Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic

Tournament dates are December 27, 28, & 30

The Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the pairings for the 33rd Annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Tournament scheduled for Friday, December 27th, Saturday, December 28th and Monday, December 30th, 2019. The tournament will feature the men’s and women’s teams from eight area high schools competing in the three day event.

In the Men’s bracket, Hickory will be the #1 Seed. Newton-Conover will be #2 and Alexander Central is #3. The #4 Seed will be Maiden followed by #5 St. Stephens, #6 Fred T. Foard, #7 Bunker Hill and #8 South Caldwell. The first men’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 11:30 am on Thursday, December 27th between #2 Newton-Conover and #7 Bunker Hill.

On the Women’s side, South Caldwell will be the #1 Seed. Newton-Conover will be #2 and Bunker Hill is #3. The #4 Seed will be Hickory followed by #5 Fred T. Foard, #6 Alexander Central, #7 St. Stephens and #8 Maiden. The first women’s contest will tip-off at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 27th between #2 Newton-Conover and #7 St. Stephens.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic has been well known throughout the region and the state of North Carolina as the premier holiday high school event for over 30 years. The Hickory Metro Sports Commission serves as the host organization for the event and distributes the gate receipts among the participating schools. Following the 2018 event, each participating high school received a donation of $3,700 for their athletic programs.