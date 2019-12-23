Cooperative Extension earns awards at N.C. Conference

Employees of Alexander County Cooperative Extension earned awards at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension (NCCE) State Conference which was held recently in Raleigh.

A highlight of the conference was the awards banquet which recognizes the achievements and service of outstanding employees. The Alexander County crew won the NCCE Search for Excellence South Central District Team Award and the Overall Team Award.

Those honored include Lenny Rogers, County Extension Director; Allison Brown – Agriculture Agent; Der Holcomb – Family Consumer Science Agent; D.J. Salyer – 4-H Agent; and Julie Campbell – Administrative Assistant.

The state conference is designed to foster relationships within the Cooperative Extension organization and to provide continuing education with the latest skills, developments, and technologies to help extension staff better serve local communities across North Carolina.

Alexander County Cooperative Extension is located at the Alexander County Services Center at 151 West Main Avenue. For more information, visit https://alexander.ces.ncsu.edu/ or call (828) 632-4451.