Gladys Wike Echerd, 81, of Jolly Cemetery Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Trinity Ridge in Hickory.

Gladys was born August 12, 1938, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Roby Wike and Cora Harrington Wike.

She had worked from home as a seamstress for several local furniture industries and was a life-long member of Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, and working outdoors in her garden and flowers. She loved going thrift shopping and collecting nic-naks.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Echerd; and brothers and sisters, Gayton Wike, Lewis Wike, Everette Wike, Waistel Wike, Floyd Wike, Cloyce Wike, Myrtle Kerley, Francis Pennell, Helen Reese, and Betty Benfield.

Those family members left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Scott Echerd and wife Cherie, and Gregory Echerd and wife Leslie; her grandchildren, Brandy Vanorden, Samantha Clanton and husband Dusty, Canyon Echerd, and Chloe Echerd, all of Taylorsville, and Cameron Echerd and wife Kayla of Troutsdale, Virginia; her great-grandchildren, Kaden and Gary Vanorden, Abeleigh Clanton, and Briar and Bodhi Echerd; her brothers, Travis Wike, and Wendell Wike and wife Trudy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church. Pastor Reed Shoaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658; or Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 4005 NC Hwy 16 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Wig Bank of Caldwell County, 226 Mulberry Street SW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

