Jerry Gray Bradshaw, 76, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born on Thursday, October 28, 1943 in Roanoke County, Virginia, to the late Harold Gray Bradshaw and Edna Overstreet Bradshaw Hill. Jerry was a truck driver. He loved his family and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his latest granddaughter. He loved his church and was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Freeman.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Susan Hamel Bradshaw of the home; a son, Joseph Samuel Bradshaw (Bryanna) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, stationed at Fort Carson; four daughters, Cynthia Floyd (Russell), Jerri Jackson (Robert), Candice Helmick, and Alysia Bradshaw, all of Virginia; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 859 Cherry Grove Church Rd., Moravian Falls, NC 28654. Pastor Tim McCann and Pastor Phillip Moore will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the church and at other times at their respective homes.

